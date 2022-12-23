‘Tis the season for planetary observation. The night sky holds some holiday cheer in the form of the visible planets and our oldest companion, the moon.
Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are easily observed every night while Venus and Mercury, the other two naked eye planets, can be seen by keen eyed observers low on the western horizon just as the sun sets.
The moon will appear close to four of the five visible planets this week. The moon will grow into a larger and larger crescent as the week goes on, ending the week just about half full. A pair of binoculars trained at the terminator — the line that divides lunar day and night — offers the best view. The depth of craters and height of mountains is in sharpest relief at the terminator.
Mercury, Venus and the moon will put on a Christmas Eve spectacle sure to warm anyone’s heart. Look low on the southwestern horizon just as the sun sets tonight to find a close grouping of the trio featuring a very thin crescent moon. Mercury appears just to the right of the moon with brilliant Venus below it.
The moon will meet up with Saturn on Monday night. Further up the southwestern sky from where we found Venus and Mercury lies Saturn, the jewel of the solar system. The distant sunlight reflected off Saturn’s cloud tops makes the planet appear dim and yellow to our eyes.
A pair of binoculars will not show a satisfactory view of the rings, though you may get a hint of them. A backyard telescope reveals a marvel of nature as frozen water and gravity work together to create the rings of Saturn. Photos taken by the Cassini spacecraft, in orbit around Saturn from 2004-2017, display the mind-blowing complexity of the ring system.
Jupiter is visited by the moon on Wednesday and Thursday night. Jupiter is brighter than any star and hard to miss. Look to the south as darkness falls to find this gigantic world, twice as massive as all the other planets in our solar system combined.
A pair of binoculars will usually show at least a couple of the four large moons of Jupiter, known as the Galilean moons. A backyard telescope will show all four Galilean moons and begin to show detail in the clouds, which enshroud the planet. Jupiter has 80 moons in all, but most are out of reach of amateur telescopes.
Mars will have to wait until next week before it gets a visit from the moon. The red planet shines a bright orange red in the eastern night sky as evening begins. Binoculars don’t show much, but they do show that Mars is definitely not a star. Backyard telescopes show Martian surface features, including polar ice caps.
The Morning Sky
Early risers can catch Mars low in the west before sunrise. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, twinkles low on the southwestern horizon on cold December mornings.
The Evening Sky
While observing Mars in the evening sky, shift your gaze to the upper right of the red planet to find the Pleiades cluster. A pair of binoculars trained on the Pleiades offers a celestial gift to the curious.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
