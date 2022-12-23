122422_Saturn_submitted.jpg

Saturn as seen by the Cassini spacecraft in 2010. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)

‘Tis the season for planetary observation. The night sky holds some holiday cheer in the form of the visible planets and our oldest companion, the moon.

Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are easily observed every night while Venus and Mercury, the other two naked eye planets, can be seen by keen eyed observers low on the western horizon just as the sun sets.

