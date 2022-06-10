PIA17172_fig2.jpeg

This mosaic image taken by the Cassini spacecraft in 2013 shows Saturn backlit by the sun. In the background are Mars, Venus and Earth. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)

Mercury has returned to the morning sky, just peeking over the eastern horizon before being washed out by the glare of the rising sun. Mercury’s return offers us an even more interesting view of the already excellent morning planet lineup. You can now see all of the visible planets strung across the sky in order of their distance from the sun.

Mercury rises last, just an hour before the sun, so it’s lowest in the east. Mercury is also closest to the sun, orbiting at an average distance of about 36,000,000 miles. Named for the messenger of the gods, the innermost planet moves swiftly, completing an orbit in only 88 days while traveling at 107,082 mph. BepiColumbo, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, is set to enter orbit around Mercury in 2025.

Up and to the right of Mercury in the morning sky is Venus, shining 75 times brighter than Mercury. Venus is the second planet from the Sun, orbiting at an average distance of 67,000,000 miles. It completes one orbit in 225 days, traveling at around 78,000 mph. NASA’s VERITAS and DAVINCI+ missions will be joined by ESA’s Envision orbiter at Venus in the 2030s.

Here on Earth, we are usually about 93,000,000 miles away from the sun and we’re moving at about 67,000 mph in our orbit. Remember that when someone tells you to hurry up!

Mars is home to a fleet of orbiting spacecraft in addition to three rovers and a lander on its surface. The red planet takes nearly two years to complete an orbit around the sun, traveling at about 54,000 mph. The planet looks dim and reddish in the morning sky, still appearing quite close to much brighter Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun.

It’s a big jump from Mars to Jupiter. Though they appear close together low in the eastern morning sky, the actual distance between them is hard to imagine. Jupiter is five times farther from the sun than we are, orbiting at an average distance of 484,000,000 miles. NASA’s Juno spacecraft is currently in orbit around the king of planets, returning stunning images alongside valuable data.

Highest of the morning planets is Saturn, rising a little after midnight and sitting halfway up the southeastern sky before dawn. Follow an imaginary line drawn from Mars through Jupiter until you land on a yellowish star-like object.

Beautiful Saturn, home to a magnificent system of rings, is twice as far from the Sun as Jupiter. Saturn’s average orbital distance of 889,000,000 miles is slightly more than the distance traveled by Mars in its nearly two-year orbit.

The planet and its rings sit lonely, awaiting the eventual arrival of the planned Dragonfly mission to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.

The Morning Sky

Look to the east before dawn to see all of the naked-eye planets.

The Evening Sky

The moon is full on June 14. It’s also at perigee, the closest point in its orbit around Earth, making this a supermoon.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on June 11 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and presentation about the Voyager mission. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription