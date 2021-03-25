Milan seen from the ISS in 2015

Connections form the structure of our lives. Connections between people define us, connections between forces in the universe allow us to exist, and we are sustained by connections with the world around us.

Much has been made of the disconnect we have all experienced as a result of the pandemic. Many now live their lives digitally, with few physical connections.

This digital world drives an ever larger wedge between we humans and the natural world.

Sure, we’ve visited more parks and more people have gotten telescopes to view the night sky in the past year, but that sky is disappearing.

Light pollution is washing out the heavenly vistas that humanity has enjoyed for most of our history. As more people move out of cities and into rural areas, they bring with them increasing light pollution due to outdoor lighting.

A dark sky is filled with wonders that are visible to the naked eye, but most people live their entire lives without ever seeing the Milky Way.

An incredible 10% of residential energy use is for outdoor lighting. Leaving the light on in a room you’re not in is one thing, but leaving the lights on outside, where you won’t be for 12 or more hours, is quite another.

Energy efficient lighting alternatives have not reduced energy usage, it has just led to more lights. Outdoor lighting is not a theft deterrent, especially since the vast majority of burglaries occur during the day.

Cameras and motion lights are a cheap and effective alternative to persistent outdoor illumination. The best deterrent to theft is to make more connections — get to know your neighbors, build community and watch out for each other.

More than just our view of the night sky is impacted by light pollution. Birds have had their migration patterns disrupted by outdoor lighting. They fly into lit glass buildings and die.

They circle those same building until they die of exhaustion, and their prime food source — insects — is decimated due to outdoor lights. Birds and insects are not alone, light pollution negatively impacts all species, including humans.

Light pollution is a major factor in humanity losing its connection to the world around us. Most of us never look up because there’s nothing to see, so we stare at our phones and our screens and that becomes our universe. Let’s fix that.

Please visit the website of the International Dark Sky Association to see what you can do to help us all reconnect.

The Morning Sky

Saturn and Jupiter rise a little earlier every morning. Saturn is up first, around two hours before sunrise. Seeing these gas giants low in the east is a great way to start your day. If you live under dark skies, the Milky Way is visible before dawn as an arc stretching from the southern horizon to the northeastern horizon.

The Evening Sky

Venus reaches conjunction with the sun on the March 26. It will return to the evening sky in mid-April. The moon is full on Saturday night as it rises in the constellation of Virgo. Mars is high in the southwest as night falls, sitting just above and to the right of the orange star Aldebaran in Taurus.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

