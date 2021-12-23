The Parker Solar Probe has touched the sun.
The spacecraft, launched in 2018, passed through the outer atmosphere of the sun during its eighth solar flyby on April 18, 2021. Months of careful analysis of data returned from Parker has revealed that the probe did indeed become the first spacecraft to enter an area known as the solar corona. Parker’s trip through the corona helped to define the boundary of the sun’s atmosphere.
The corona is one of the prime areas that Parker was designed to study. We would ordinarily expect temperatures to decrease as we move further from a heat source — in this case the 27-million-degree Fahrenheit core of the sun, where matter is converted into energy. Instead, photosphere, the visible surface of the sun, is significantly cooler than the corona.
The difference in temperature is striking. The photosphere is over 10,000 degrees, while the corona is over 2 million degrees. We do not yet fully understand the mechanism by which this coronal heating occurs.
Along with coronal heating, Parker will study the source and behavior of the solar wind, a stream of energetic particles that flow outward from the sun. The probe will also investigate the structure and dynamics of the magnetic fields generated by the sun.
Achieving these science goals will also allow us to better understand the behavior of the sun, enhancing our ability to predict space-weather events that may impact Earth. In addition to the solar wind, these events include solar flares and coronal mass ejections — energetic eruptions that send billions of tons of matter into space at millions of miles per hour. Geomagnetic storms caused by solar events can disrupt or disable satellites, endanger astronauts, or even damage the electrical grid.
Parker will continue to draw closer to the sun with each orbit. At its closest approach, Parker will come within 4.5 million miles of the surface of the sun. That might not seem very close, but consider that Mercury, the planet that orbits closest to the sun, never gets within 28 million miles of the solar surface. For comparison, Earth orbits at an average distance of 93 million miles.
The Parker Solar Probe is also the fastest human made object ever flown, having recently reached a speed of over 364,000 mph. That’s more than 100 miles per second. Parker will continue to set records for speed as it loops around the Sun, reaching its top speed of 430,000 mph in 2024.
The Morning Sky
The moon moves toward the east morning after morning, becoming less illuminated as it does so. Observe how the light from the sun strikes the moon and see if you can visualize the sun’s position below the horizon. Mars rises in the southeast at around 6 a.m., two hours before the sun.
The Evening Sky
Brilliant Venus lights up the southwest sky after dark, with Saturn and Jupiter trailing behind. Observe this trio while you can; Venus is starting to plunge toward the sun from our perspective, and Saturn and Jupiter are both slowly moving out of the night sky.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.