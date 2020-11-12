Lindley Johnson has the coolest job title in the world.
Mr. Johnson is NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer and Program Executive of the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO).
The PDCO is tasked with fulfilling a 05 congressional directive to find, track and characterize at least 90% of near-Earth objects (NEOs) that are 140 meters in size or larger.
NEOs are asteroids and s whose orbit around the sun can bring them within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit. To date, we have found less than half of the estimated 25,000 NEOs that are 140 meters or larger. This may not seem like we’re on the right track, but more than 95% of these objects have been discovered in just the last 20 years or so.
A subset of NEOs, called Potentially Hazardous Objects (PHOs), have orbits that bring them to within 5 million miles of Earth’s orbit and are larger than 30 meters across. In addition to finding these hazardous objects, the PDCO studies and develops technologies and techniques to deflect PHOs away from Earth.
Any deflection method requires years or decades of warning to be effective, which is why the primary focus of the PDCO is detection. Remember NEOWISE from earlier this year? That was found using the Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), a repurposed NASA space telescope that was supposed to operate for 10 months. It has slightly exceeded its design specifications and has been operating for nearly 11 years.
The easiest, fastest and most effective way to deflect PHOs is the use of nuclear weapons.
We wouldn’t try to blow it up, but would instead detonate one or a series of nuclear devices near the PHO. As parts of the PHOs surface are vaporized from the detonation, it ejects material into space.
This imparts a thrust to the PHO, changing its speed and trajectory.
There are many strategies that have been proposed to deflect PHOs with a strong chance of impacting Earth. Other options include a kinetic impactor, which could knock a PHO off course by ramming it with a large object moving at high speed We could also try attaching an engine or mass driver to the PHO to alter its course.
At some point, we will be threatened by a massive object from space. Will we be ready?
The Morning Sky
The crescent moon is just above Venus in the eastern morning sky on Nov. 12 and just above Mercury on Nov. 13. The 13th might be your best chance to spot Mercury with the moon guiding you. Look for the Pleiades open cluster low in the west before sunrise. A pair of binoculars provides a beautiful view.
The Evening Sky
Mars is high and bright in the east after sunset. You’ll have no trouble identifying the red planet. Saturn and Jupiter continue to close the gap between them in the southern evening sky. The slender crescent moon returns to the sky on Nov. 17 and joins Saturn and Jupiter on the 18th and 19th.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
