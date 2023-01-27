I remember that February morning, 20 years ago now, when a friend called to tell me about the disaster. I turned on the news and watched as the grim reports came in.
The space shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas during reentry on Feb. 1, 2003. Astronauts Rick D. Husband, William C. McCool, David Brown, Laurel Blair Salton Clark, Michael P. Anderson, Ilan Ramon and Kalpana Chawla were lost in the accident.
The villain of this tragedy? Foam. A piece of foam that dislodged from the external fuel tank of the space shuttle during launch struck and damaged tiles on the underside of Columbia. These tiles protect the orbiter from the extreme heat generated when the spacecraft reenters the atmosphere. This system of tiles, which had protected Columbia on 27 previous flights, failed that morning.
On Jan. 26, we observe NASA’s Day of Remembrance to commemorate the loss of the crews of Columbia (STS-107), Challenger (STS-51L) and Apollo 1.
I literally can’t think of 1986 without thinking of the Challenger. I was still in high school, so news of the Challenger disaster reached me via my school’s PA system.
The Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986. The footage of the explosion is seared into my memory, along with the words “Go at throttle up.” Ellison S. Onizuka, Michael J. Smith, Christa McAuliffe, Francis R. “Dick” Scobee, Gregory B. Jarvis, Judith A. Resnik and Ronald E. McNair perished in the explosion.
This time, it was an O-ring. A small O-ring on one of the shuttle’s solid rocket boosters failed due to cold temperatures, causing a fuel leak which led to the loss of Challenger and crew.
The Apollo 1 tragedy occurred before I was born, during a prelaunch test on Jan. 27, 1967. Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee died on the launchpad when a fire, possibly caused by faulty wiring, broke out in the pure oxygen atmosphere inside the Apollo command module.
A stray spark, a failed O-ring, a bit of foam — these are not the hazards we think of when we consider the challenges of going to space. Spaceflight, especially when it involves humans, needs to be nearly flawless to be successful.
If we choose to explore, we must concede that loss is part of our journey. As we remember the fallen this year, let us also look to the future, a future made brighter thanks to the courage of those who would dare mighty things.
The Morning Sky
Mercury rises in the southeast only about an hour and a half before the sun. You’ll need a clear view to the southeastern horizon if you want to spot the smallest planet.
The Evening Sky
Saturn and Venus have switched positions, with blazing Venus now higher than Saturn, but still low in the west as darkness falls. Saturn continues to sink lower in the west as the week goes on, setting only 45 minutes after the sun on Friday. Jupiter and Mars dominate the night sky. Jupiter, over half a billion miles away from us, shines bright in the southwest in the early evening. Mars, much closer to us at a mere 84 million miles, appears very close to the Moon on Monday.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.