NASA released the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope this week, but you don’t need a 10-billion-dollar telescope to see one of the most beautiful sights in the universe.
Saturn, jewel of the solar system, has returned to the night sky. It rises in the east about an hour and a half after the sun sets in the west.
The rings of Saturn, no doubt the defining feature of the planet, were never seen by human eyes until 1610. Galileo was the first to observe Saturn through the newly invented telescope. That telescope, which was incredibly crude by today’s standards, was the tool that ushered in the age of science in which we now live.
Any pair of binoculars produced in the last 100 years is far more sophisticated than Galileo’s instrument. Unfortunately, those binoculars do not have enough magnification to show the rings of Saturn. For that, you’ll need a telescope.
Because of his low-quality instrument, Galileo wasn’t able to determine what he was seeing when he first observed the rings. Christiaan Huygens correctly concluded that he was observing rings around the planet after a series of observations in 1655.
You’ve probably never heard of him, but Huygens was one of the greatest scientists to ever live. Among other things, he invented the pendulum clock, which for nearly 300 years was the most accurate timekeeping mechanism humans had ever created. He also discovered the largest moon of Saturn and second largest moon in the solar system, Titan.
Even Huygens didn’t know quite what he was looking at when he observed the rings. It wasn’t until the late 1800s that the advent of spectroscopy, combined with more powerful telescopes and years of theoretical advancement, revealed the nature of Saturn’s rings.
The rings are composed almost entirely of water. The chunks of ice that make up the rings range from dust grains to small mountains in size. The main rings extend from 7,000 to about 50,000 miles above the surface of Saturn, but they are less than a mile thick.
We can only see the rings when they are titled toward or away from us. When we see the rings edge on, they are nearly invisible. The highly reflective ice shows us how the simplest of ingredients, water and gravity, can be shaped into beautiful and complex structures by the forces of nature.
The Morning Sky
Saturn is still visible in the morning sky as well, leading the line of naked eye planets across the sky. Look to the south to find yellowish Saturn in the constellation Capricornus. The moon swings right by Saturn on the 15th and 16th and meets up with Jupiter on the morning of the 19th. Mars will be visited by the moon on the 21st. Lowest to the horizon is brilliant Venus, which will get a visit from the moon next week.
The Evening Sky
The bowl of the little dipper points straight up as night falls, with the tip of the handle, Polaris, pointing our way north. Polaris, a double star, is very close to our axis of rotation. As we rotate once per day, Polaris appears motionless. See if you can notice the sky rotating around Polaris!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
