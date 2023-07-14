A popular target for amateur astronomers on summer nights is the Ring Nebula, also known as M57.
M57, a planetary nebula, gives us a glimpse of our future. Planetary nebulae are formed when low-mass stars reach the end of their lives and, despite their name, have nothing to do with planets. Early astronomers — with poor optics — thought they were seeing gaseous planets through their telescopes when they named this class of objects. As many as 97% of stars in the Milky Way, including the sun, will form planetary nebulae during their stellar evolution. Even as it dies, the sun will create a thing of beauty.
Fusion is the process by which stars generate energy. Stars fuse hydrogen, the lightest and most basic element, for most of their lives. Once a star exhausts most of its hydrogen fuel, it begins fusing heavier and heavier elements.
As stars like our sun finish fusing most of their hydrogen, they quickly fuse through concentric shells of helium. This sudden release of energy causes the star’s outer layers to puff out, increasing the size of the star. These stars expand through the process to form red giants, and the sun will be no exception.
In about 5 billion years, the sun will expand to roughly the size of the Earth’s orbit, making the sun more than 180 million miles in diameter, 200 times larger than it is now. Once these low-mass stars finish fusing helium into carbon and oxygen, the fusion process will shut down.
The outer atmospheres of these stars will drift off into space as the core of the star collapses into a dense stellar remnant composed mostly of carbon and oxygen.
This remnant, known as a white dwarf, packs up to 1.4 times the mass of the sun into an object the size of the Earth. The white dwarf is still blazing hot and radiating energy. This radiation from the white dwarf illuminates the outer layers of the star as they drift into space, creating a planetary nebula.
The Ring Nebula is easy to find and looks fantastic through an amateur telescope. Look high in the west after dark for the bright star Vega in the constellation Lyra, then use an astronomy app or star chart to pinpoint M57’s location within Lyra.
The Morning Sky
The moon starts the week as a tiny sliver very low in the east before sunrise. Mighty Jupiter, brighter than any star, is high in the east to start your day. Saturn now rises before midnight, but it’s best viewed in the early morning hours halfway up the southern sky.
The Evening Sky
Brilliant Venus forms a relatively straight line with Mars and Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo, on Saturday night. Venus will be lost in the glare of the sun by the end of the month. You’ll have to peer through that glare if you want to spot the moon as it reemerges on the other side of the sun on Tuesday evening just to the right of Mercury. You’ll need a clear view to the horizon to spot this pair very low in the west. Thursday evening finds the moon just to the right of Mars.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
