The Ring Nebula as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. (Image by NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage [STScI/AURA]-ESA/Hubble Collaboration)

A popular target for amateur astronomers on summer nights is the Ring Nebula, also known as M57.

Dan Price

M57, a planetary nebula, gives us a glimpse of our future. Planetary nebulae are formed when low-mass stars reach the end of their lives and, despite their name, have nothing to do with planets. Early astronomers — with poor optics — thought they were seeing gaseous planets through their telescopes when they named this class of objects. As many as 97% of stars in the Milky Way, including the sun, will form planetary nebulae during their stellar evolution. Even as it dies, the sun will create a thing of beauty.

