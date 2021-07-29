Saturn reaches opposition on Aug. 2. Opposition is the point in a planet’s orbit when it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The same thing happens once a month with the moon. When the moon is full, it is at opposition.
Opposition is also the time of year when Saturn is closest to us. Close is a relative term. On Aug. 2, Saturn will be about 830 million miles away from Earth. It takes light almost 75 minutes to travel this distance.
The light we see from Saturn (or any other body in the solar system) is reflected from the Sun. The total light travel time from the Sun to Saturn and back to our eyes is about two and a half hours. At this enormous distance from the Sun, it takes Saturn nearly 30 years to complete one orbit.
The second largest planet in our solar system rotates quickly, with a Saturnian day lasting only 10 hours.
Saturn has been called “the jewel of the solar system,” and it’s easy to see why. Jupiter, Neptune, and Uranus have rings of material circling them just like Saturn does, but no ring system matches the size or intricacy of the rings of Saturn. The rings extend 175,000 miles from the planet — three-quarters of the average Earth-moon distance of about 239,000 miles.
In most places, the rings are only 30-60 feet thick. If Saturn were shrunk down to the size of a basketball, the rings would be 1/250 the thickness of human hair. The rings are mostly composed of particles of water ice that can be as small as a sand grain or as large as a mountain.
It also has small moons, often referred to as shepherd moons, that are embedded in the rings. I encourage you to explore photos of the rings, particularly those from the Cassini orbiter that studied Saturn from 2004 until 2017.
The complex beauty that results from simple interactions between water and gravity is amazing to behold.
Saturn appears as large as it will all year and is best observed when it is highest in the sky around 1:30 a.m. Any telescope will show the rings, and even small telescopes will show Saturn’s largest moon, and the second largest moon in the solar system, Titan.
The Morning Sky
The moon rises after midnight to start the week. Observe the moon at the same time on consecutive days and note how it moves from west to east by about 13 degrees per day as it orbits the Earth. As it moves toward the east, we see less of its illuminated side, meaning that the crescent moon appears thinner every day.
The Evening Sky
Saturn rises in the east just as the Sun sets in the west. Jupiter follows a little less than an hour later and outshines Saturn by a large margin. The Perseid meteor shower has begun and will peak in mid-August. Warm summer nights are the best time to watch for meteors. I recommend a comfortable reclining chair, bug spray, patience, and good friends to truly enjoy any meteor shower.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
