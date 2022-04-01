ALMA at night

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array radio telescope in the Chilean Atacama Desert. (Photo by Sangku Kim/ESO)

 Sangku Kim/ESO

When wondering if we are alone in the universe, the answer “nope — there’s bacteria” isn’t very satisfying or compelling. While such a discovery would be incredibly profound, it would still leave us all without a satisfactory answer to our cosmic query.

A recent article touched on the search for technosignatures when looking for alien life, and several readers wrote in asking me to expand on this topic.

Technosignatures are any observable evidence of technology, things that no known natural process could create.

Technology can only be created by advanced species, so finding a technosignature would be akin to finding intelligent life. These technosignatures can take many forms.

As we observe the atmospheres of exoplanets, planets that orbit stars other than the sun, we can look for artificially created chemical compounds, such as chlorofluorocarbons. Such a detection in an alien atmosphere would provide much more compelling evidence for life than detecting the chemical byproducts of respiration, like oxygen and methane.

We also look for coherent or information rich emissions of electromagnetic radiation. The SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute has focused much of their attention on detecting radio waves from alien civilizations. An alien civilization would have to have a decently powerful transmitter for us to be able to detect such waves, but we do have extremely sensitive radio telescopes. We regularly receive and interpret extremely weak radio waves when we communicate with the twin Voyager spacecraft.

The signal from Voyager 1 is less than 1 billionth of 1 billionth of a watt when it reaches Earth. We may also see pulses of laser light or other wavelengths of light in tight beams from civilizations that use advanced communication techniques. Signals of the electromagnetic variety would be unmistakable.

There are some in the scientific community who propose that we may have been visited by the most obvious technosignature of all — an alien spacecraft.

‘Oumuamua, the first observed object from another star system, was detected in 2017 and displayed some interesting characteristics as it passed through the solar system. It appeared to be cylindrical in shape, was highly reflective, and exhibited acceleration that could not be explained by gravitational forces alone. These facts amount to very little however, and there is scant evidence in support of such an idea.

The Morning Sky

Venus, Saturn and Mars are all clustered close together this week. Mars and Saturn are headed further up the eastern sky while Venus is sinking lower toward the rising sun from our perspective. You can watch the trio change from morning to morning with Saturn traveling up the sky faster than Mars. Saturn and Mars are very close together on Monday and Tuesday morning.

The Evening Sky

The stars of the winter night sky are setting in the west earlier and earlier, a sign of the changing seasons. The brightest star in the night sky, Sirius, can be seen to cycle through a range of colors as it approaches the horizon. Its bright light is reflected and refracted by atmospheric turbulence, resulting in a kaleidoscopic light show that is best seen through binoculars to be fully appreciated. The moon returns to the night sky as a slender crescent on Saturday, a challenge to see low in the west as the sun sets.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

