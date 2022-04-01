When wondering if we are alone in the universe, the answer “nope — there’s bacteria” isn’t very satisfying or compelling. While such a discovery would be incredibly profound, it would still leave us all without a satisfactory answer to our cosmic query.
A recent article touched on the search for technosignatures when looking for alien life, and several readers wrote in asking me to expand on this topic.
Technosignatures are any observable evidence of technology, things that no known natural process could create.
Technology can only be created by advanced species, so finding a technosignature would be akin to finding intelligent life. These technosignatures can take many forms.
As we observe the atmospheres of exoplanets, planets that orbit stars other than the sun, we can look for artificially created chemical compounds, such as chlorofluorocarbons. Such a detection in an alien atmosphere would provide much more compelling evidence for life than detecting the chemical byproducts of respiration, like oxygen and methane.
We also look for coherent or information rich emissions of electromagnetic radiation. The SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute has focused much of their attention on detecting radio waves from alien civilizations. An alien civilization would have to have a decently powerful transmitter for us to be able to detect such waves, but we do have extremely sensitive radio telescopes. We regularly receive and interpret extremely weak radio waves when we communicate with the twin Voyager spacecraft.
The signal from Voyager 1 is less than 1 billionth of 1 billionth of a watt when it reaches Earth. We may also see pulses of laser light or other wavelengths of light in tight beams from civilizations that use advanced communication techniques. Signals of the electromagnetic variety would be unmistakable.
There are some in the scientific community who propose that we may have been visited by the most obvious technosignature of all — an alien spacecraft.
‘Oumuamua, the first observed object from another star system, was detected in 2017 and displayed some interesting characteristics as it passed through the solar system. It appeared to be cylindrical in shape, was highly reflective, and exhibited acceleration that could not be explained by gravitational forces alone. These facts amount to very little however, and there is scant evidence in support of such an idea.
The Morning Sky
Venus, Saturn and Mars are all clustered close together this week. Mars and Saturn are headed further up the eastern sky while Venus is sinking lower toward the rising sun from our perspective. You can watch the trio change from morning to morning with Saturn traveling up the sky faster than Mars. Saturn and Mars are very close together on Monday and Tuesday morning.
The Evening Sky
The stars of the winter night sky are setting in the west earlier and earlier, a sign of the changing seasons. The brightest star in the night sky, Sirius, can be seen to cycle through a range of colors as it approaches the horizon. Its bright light is reflected and refracted by atmospheric turbulence, resulting in a kaleidoscopic light show that is best seen through binoculars to be fully appreciated. The moon returns to the night sky as a slender crescent on Saturday, a challenge to see low in the west as the sun sets.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.