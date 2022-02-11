012622_meerkat_mouse.jpeg

This detail of the MeerKAT radio mosaic shows a runaway pulsar at the left of the image, a supernova remnant at center, and a radio filament at right. (Image by I. Heywood, SARAO)

Throughout most of human history, astronomical observations were made in visible light and, until 1609, with the unaided eye. Visible light is but a tiny slice of the electromagnetic spectrum, and energy sources in the universe rarely radiate at a single wavelength.

We first observed non-visible wavelengths of light in 1933 when Karl Jansky inadvertently discovered radio emissions from galactic sources. Since then, we have built telescopes to observe a wide range of electromagnetic radiation.

The James Webb Space Telescope, for example, will observe in the infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. Conducting observations in multiple wavelengths often yields interesting and sometimes unexpected results.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) recently released an incredibly detailed image of the center of our Milky Way galaxy in radio light.

The SARAO constructed the mosaic image using observations from the MeerKAT radio telescope array.

MeerKAT is a radio telescope interferometer, a system that combines light from multiple sources using a technique called very long baseline interferometry. The radio light collected on the 64 separate dishes of the MeerKAT array is combined using a supercomputer called a correlator into a single image.

The new mosaic image is the result of 215 hours of observing time. Unlike optical light, the long wavelength radio waves pass through all the dust surrounding the center of our galaxy, allowing for a clear view. Contained within the image are supernova remnants, the chaotic area around the center of our galaxy’s supermassive black hole, star forming nebulae, and thousands of other objects.

One of the biggest surprises of this observation campaign was the discovery of hundreds of radio filaments, some stretching as long as 150 light years. These filaments were first discovered in the 1980s, but we never knew they were so numerous. The mechanism by which these filaments are formed is unknown, though it’s believed that cosmic rays and the galaxy’s magnetic field may be their source.

Several detail images were released in addition to the original mosaic image. Search “MeerKAT Milky Way” online to see them all.

The Morning Sky

Venus blazes low in the east before sunrise. Venus is bright enough to see during the day if you know where to look. How late can you spot Venus in the morning twilight? Mars rises shortly after Venus, shining dim and dusty red in the southeast. Mercury is also visible if you have a clear view to the eastern horizon. Watch for Mercury to rise about an hour and a half before the Sun.

The Evening Sky

Watch the moon grow a little and move eastward each night until it is full and opposite the sun on the sky on Wednesday night. Jupiter sets around 7:30 p.m., so the bright planets have mostly left the night sky for now. There are a ton of great binocular objects to see at this time of year though! Let’s start with the Andromeda galaxy this week. Use an astronomy app or online star chart to help you find this collection of a trillion stars, halfway up the western sky after sunset.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription