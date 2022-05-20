The Milky Way and the location of its central black hole as viewed from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array

The location and image of Sagittarius A* and the band of the Milky Way is pictured with a few of the 66 radio telescopes that make up the ALMA array in Chile, part of the EHT collaboration. (Image by ESO/José Francisco Salgado, EHT Collaboration)

 José Francisco Salgado PhD

There’s a monster in the middle of our Milky Way galaxy, and it has just shown us its face. The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration, a years-long effort involving more than 300 researchers from 80 institutes around the world, has released the first image of Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

The photo provides overwhelming evidence for the existence of the black hole, an object that has 4 million times the mass of the sun. Multiple lines of evidence had already confirmed the existence of a massive, compact object at the center of the Milky Way, but additional data was required before the nature of the object could be determined.

Black holes are “black” because any matter or energy that passes too close to one of these objects disappears from the rest of the universe behind what’s called an event horizon. So how do we take a picture of something we can’t see?

Black holes are formed when a massive star collapses at the end of its life, and they grow by consuming gas or merging with other massive objects. It is this growth that betrays their presence. Objects rarely fall directly into a black hole because everything in the universe has its own independent motion. Instead, matter tends to spiral into a black hole, much like water going down a drain. If enough matter is spiraling into a black hole at the same time, that matter will heat up due to frictional forces. As the in-falling matter heats up, it begins to emit electromagnetic radiation. It is this radiation in the form of radio waves that the EHT observed.

The accretion disc surrounding the black hole, the orange ring in the photo, is sometimes referred to as a donut. This is an apt analogy. Sgr A* is a mind-bendingly massive object that occupies an area just smaller in diameter than the orbit of Mercury. The center of the galaxy is very far away, about 27,000 light years distant. This great distance makes Sgr A* incredibly small from our perspective, appearing only as large as a donut at the distance of the moon.

The Morning Sky

Starting the day with the planets can be therapeutic. As you head out to meet your daily obligations, it sometimes helps to take a cosmic perspective. Look to the east before dawn to see, in ascending order, Venus, Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Jupiter and Venus offer the most reward when viewed through binoculars. Two or three of the moons of Jupiter appear using optical aid while Venus appears in its gibbous phase, only 75% illuminated from our perspective.

The Evening Sky

While you can’t see Sgr A*, you can see its location on the sky if you stay up late or rise early. The teapot shape at the heart of the constellation Sagittarius rises in the southeast around midnight. Sgr A* is located just to the upper right of the “spout” of the teapot.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

