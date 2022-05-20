There’s a monster in the middle of our Milky Way galaxy, and it has just shown us its face. The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration, a years-long effort involving more than 300 researchers from 80 institutes around the world, has released the first image of Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.
The photo provides overwhelming evidence for the existence of the black hole, an object that has 4 million times the mass of the sun. Multiple lines of evidence had already confirmed the existence of a massive, compact object at the center of the Milky Way, but additional data was required before the nature of the object could be determined.
Black holes are “black” because any matter or energy that passes too close to one of these objects disappears from the rest of the universe behind what’s called an event horizon. So how do we take a picture of something we can’t see?
Black holes are formed when a massive star collapses at the end of its life, and they grow by consuming gas or merging with other massive objects. It is this growth that betrays their presence. Objects rarely fall directly into a black hole because everything in the universe has its own independent motion. Instead, matter tends to spiral into a black hole, much like water going down a drain. If enough matter is spiraling into a black hole at the same time, that matter will heat up due to frictional forces. As the in-falling matter heats up, it begins to emit electromagnetic radiation. It is this radiation in the form of radio waves that the EHT observed.
The accretion disc surrounding the black hole, the orange ring in the photo, is sometimes referred to as a donut. This is an apt analogy. Sgr A* is a mind-bendingly massive object that occupies an area just smaller in diameter than the orbit of Mercury. The center of the galaxy is very far away, about 27,000 light years distant. This great distance makes Sgr A* incredibly small from our perspective, appearing only as large as a donut at the distance of the moon.
The Morning Sky
Starting the day with the planets can be therapeutic. As you head out to meet your daily obligations, it sometimes helps to take a cosmic perspective. Look to the east before dawn to see, in ascending order, Venus, Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Jupiter and Venus offer the most reward when viewed through binoculars. Two or three of the moons of Jupiter appear using optical aid while Venus appears in its gibbous phase, only 75% illuminated from our perspective.
The Evening Sky
While you can’t see Sgr A*, you can see its location on the sky if you stay up late or rise early. The teapot shape at the heart of the constellation Sagittarius rises in the southeast around midnight. Sgr A* is located just to the upper right of the “spout” of the teapot.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.