139459main_image_feature_468_ys_full.jpeg

Sirius A (with diffraction spikes) and its smaller companion, Sirius B. (Image courtesy NASA, ESA, H. Bond {STScI} and M. Barstow, University of Leicester)

The brightest star in our night sky is Sirius. Sirius is not the biggest or brightest star in our galaxy — not even close. Sirius is so bright because it is relatively close to us.

At 8.7 light years, the Sirius system is the fifth closest star system to Earth. Sirius is comprised of Sirius A, the star responsible for most of what we see, and Sirius B, the first white dwarf star ever discovered.

Sirius A is a star about 2.35 as massive as the sun and 23 times brighter. Its diameter is about 1.8 times that of the sun and it is nearly twice as hot.

Sirius B has about the same mass as the sun, but it is only 0.3% as bright. Its surface temperature is more than four times higher than that of the sun. So, why is it so dim? And how do we know any of this?

If you hold out your thumb at arm’s length in front of you with only one eye open, then close that eye and open the other, you will see your thumb shift position relative to whatever is behind it. This is called parallax and it’s how we perceive depth and distance.

The angle between the two lines of sight of our eyes allows us to determine how far away an object is. We use a similar technique known as stellar parallax to determine the distance to nearby stars, but instead of using the distance between our eyes (about 2.5 inches), we observe distant objects from our perspective on Earth every six months, when we are on opposite sides of our orbit around the sun. The distance between those two points is about 187 million miles.

We can determine how hot the surface of a star is in several ways. The easiest and most obvious clue to temperature is color. If you look at the spectrum of visible light, you’ll see that red is on one side and blue is on the other. Cooler objects appear redder while hotter objects shift toward the blue as they increase in temperature.

Using these two simple techniques, we can determine how far away and how hot a star is. The hotter a star is, the brighter it tends to be. Since Sirius B is hot but dim, we know it must be small. In fact, Sirius B is smaller than the Earth! As far as how it got that way, how we determine mass, and what a “white dwarf” is, you’ll find those answers in a future column.

The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky

Saturn is rising a little earlier every day and should be visible low on your eastern horizon before dawn. Jupiter rises about a half hour after Saturn and will be tougher to see.

The Evening Sky

Night falls an hour later thanks to daylight saving time, which means I’ll be tired until fall. The moon pairs with Mars on Friday and sits in between the horn tips of Taurus on Saturday. Sirius is easy to spot about mid-way up the southwest sky as night falls. Sirius is in the constellation Canis Major, the big dog.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on March 20 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

