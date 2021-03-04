jpegPIA24270.jpg

Perseverance descending through the Martian atmosphere on its parachute as seen by the HiRISE instrument aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Image courtesy NASA/JPL — Caltech/University of Arizona)

Robots are our emissaries in space. They go places we can’t and carry with them the very best of who we are. When we dare mighty things, we can achieve amazing results.

But what good are achievements if you can’t share them? When we accomplish goals like climbing mountains, graduating or getting married, we document the achievement photographically. Selfies are hardly a new phenomenon, but they have become ubiquitous- the ultimate manifestation of our “pictures or it didn’t happen” society that revolves around social media.

Robots aren’t immune to this pressure. We have taken thousands of pictures of other worlds, but somehow the most profound are those that include the artifacts of humanity we have spread throughout the solar system and beyond.

Some of the best examples of these selfies were captured on Feb. 18 when the Perseverance rover descended to the Martian surface. The descent was captured on video from multiple cameras on board the descent stage and rover. If you do nothing else today, watch this video.

Lost in the excitement of this video was an even more remarkable photo taken by the High- Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). NASA, JPL, and the HiRISE team at the University of Arizona captured an image of the descent stage, attached to its parachute, holding the Perseverance rover as it fell through the Martian atmosphere.

The team duplicated a feat that they performed on Aug. 12, 2012, when they captured a photo of the Curiosity rover and descent stage still attached to their parachute prior to landing in Gale Crater.

The level of coordination and precision required to obtain this photo of Perseverance is hard to fathom. Perseverance was over 400 miles away from MRO when the picture was taken, MRO was traveling at about 6,750 miles per hour, and both robotic explorers were over 125 million miles from Earth. While the commands to obtain the picture were given by humans on Earth, the execution was entirely autonomous.

The HiRISE instrument is my favorite imaging instrument not on Earth. MRO and HiRISE will be featured in a future column but in the meantime, search for HiRISE images online, particularly the image of Curiosity descending to Mars as well as additional images of human-made hardware on the Martian surface. You’ll be glad you did.

The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky

Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury all rise in the east between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. this week.

The waning (getting smaller) moon appears close to the bright orange star Antares on Saturday morning, near Saturn on Tuesday, and close to Jupiter on Wednesday.

The Evening Sky

The constellation Orion is at its highest in the southern sky as night falls. A pair of binoculars gives a glimpse of the amazing Orion nebula. Mars is near the Pleiades this week as it moves through the constellation Taurus. Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus, is similar in color and brightness to Mars.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on March 6 and 20 for telescopic Night Sky Tours. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

