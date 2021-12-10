1567214830992-JWST_OTIS_on_HOSS_for_Chamber_A.jpg

The segmented primary mirror and secondary mirror assembly of the JWST prior to testing in a thermal vacuum chamber. (Image by Desiree Stover | NASA)

It’s been a rough road for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Originally scheduled to launch in 2007, the JWST suffered another setback at the end of November when a clamp band released during part of the process to prepare the telescope for launch. This sudden release sent a shock wave throughout the spacecraft.

Technicians have concluded that no damage was sustained, and the launch date has moved back four more days, to no earlier than Dec. 22.

The space observatory has several more hurdles to overcome before it can begin science operations.

No space launch is routine, and a critical failure in the launch vehicle could lead to the end of decades of hard work for the team behind JWST. Luckily, that launch vehicle is the Ariane 5, one of the most reliable rocket systems ever developed. The Arianne 5 has suffered only one partial failure over the last 18 years and nearly 100 launches.

After launch, the $10 billion observatory will travel nearly one million miles to the L2 Lagrange point discussed in a previous column. Along the way, JWST must perform a series of maneuvers and deployments to prepare the telescope for science observations.

The telescope will unfold and lock into place its segmented 6.5-meter primary mirror and smaller secondary mirror. The secondary mirror support structure must lock into place at the perfect alignment for the telescope to observe successfully. JWST will also unfurl its tennis court sized sunshield, an engineering triumph that will achieve a temperature difference of over 500 degrees through only 6 feet of insulation, allowing JWST to observe wavelengths of light that would otherwise be washed out by heat from the sun.

All told, there are more than 300 points of failure on the telescope that could ruin the mission. There is no hope for repair if any part of the telescope does not deploy properly —the L2 point is beyond the reach of human repair technicians.

If all goes as planned, JWST will help us to study exoplanets, the early universe, and our own solar system as no telescope before it has. Keep the JWST in your thoughts this holiday season, and let’s all hope for a successful launch and deployment.

The Morning Sky

A dark sky allows you to see the Beehive Cluster in Cancer as a faint smudge high in the sky in the early morning hours. Binoculars begin to resolve some of the 1000 member stars of this nearby cluster.

The Evening Sky

Brilliant Venus shines like a beacon in the southwest after sunset. Saturn and Jupiter form a straight line with Venus to help you visualize the orbital plane of all the planets in the solar system. The constellations of winter are making their way into our Kentucky skies. Orion, perhaps the most easily recognized constellation, rises in the east around seven o’clock.

Look for the three bright stars in a straight line. These form the belt of the mythical hunter. Within the constellation Orion is the Orion Nebula (M42). One of the greatest sights of the northern sky, the Orion Nebula is a stellar nursery, a birthplace for new stars. A pair of binoculars provides a rewarding sight and begins to reveal the beauty of the nebula. While you’ve got those binoculars out, look above Orion for the Pleiades cluster (M45).

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Dec. 11 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and presentation about the sun. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

