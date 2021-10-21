The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), an international collaboration lead by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency, is preparing for a December launch.
The result of a massive effort spanning 25 years and with a price tag of nearly 10 billion dollars, JWST is the largest and most complex space telescope ever built. The telescope will function primarily at infrared wavelengths of light, allowing it to see the earliest era of the universe when the first galaxies were just forming.
The incredible sensitivity of JWST will also allow it to observe distant alien worlds and analyze their atmospheres, aiding in the search for extraterrestrial life.
The latest leg of the JWST odyssey involved transporting the telescope to its final earthly location — the ESA Spaceport in French Guiana. JWST is set to launch on Dec. 18 on an Ariane 5 rocket.
It’s customary to pack a suitcase when taking a trip, and NASA packed a whopper. The Space Telescope Transporter for Air, Road and Sea (SSTARS) was developed to meet the transportation needs of the JWST. SSTARS is 18 feet high, 15 feet wide, and 110 feet long.
This “space suitcase” weighs 168,000 pounds and was designed to deal with the rigors of a long sea voyage and any extreme environmental or transport-related conditions that might arise. JWST was packed inside SSTARS in September.
This was not the first trip for JWST. Assembly of the telescope began in 2013 at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was moved to the Johnson Space Center in Houston in 2017 to undergo a series of tests before being shipped to California for further tests at the facilities of primary contractor Northrup Grumman in 2018.
It was from this location that JWST set off on its 5,800-mile journey to French Guiana, arriving safely on Oct. 12 after 16 days at sea on board the cargo transport ship MN Colibri.
The telescope still has one more trip planned — a 30-day, one-million-mile journey from Earth to the Earth-Sun L2 Lagrange point. Regular readers will recall that we discussed the L4 and L5 Lagrange points last week when talking about Jupiter’s trojan asteroids.
Lagrange points are gravitationally stable areas near the orbits of large bodies. Spacecraft that operate near these Lagrange points expend very little fuel to maintain their orbits. L2 is on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. This location for JWST means that we can never send a servicing mission to the telescope to repair or upgrade its systems.
The Morning Sky
The moon is just to the side of the Pleiades star cluster on Saturday morning. The Orion Nebula, M42, beckons binocular users high in the southern sky before dawn. This star forming region, 1400 light-years distant, is one of many great binocular targets visible in the early morning hours. To the lower left of M42 sits Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn appear high in the southern sky after nightfall. The two largest planets in our solar system are must-see items through a telescope. The four large Galilean moons of Jupiter are visible in even the smallest scope and can be seen to move over a period of hours. Seeing the rings of Saturn for the first time is a life-changing experience for many lucky observers.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.