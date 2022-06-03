bennu-beauty.jpeg

This mosaic image of asteroid Bennu was made using observations from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. (Image by NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona)

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has received an extension, a new name and a new target.

The probe, whose name stands for Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security-Regolith Explorer (NASA love acronyms), was launched in 2016 to study and obtain samples from asteroid Bennu.

The spacecraft spent nearly three years at the asteroid before beginning its journey back to Earth in 2021. The mission studied and collected a sample from near-Earth asteroid Bennu in part to help us understand the nature of potentially hazardous solar system objects.

We know of about 27,000 near-Earth objects. Of those, about 2,200 are considered potentially hazardous objects, objects that may impact Earth and are large enough to cause significant destruction. Large rocks from space smashing into Earth have had a tremendous effect on the history of life. If not for an asteroid impact, none of us would be here.

Once it returns the capsule containing the sample collected from Bennu to Earth in late 2023, OSIRIS-REx will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX (Apophis Explorer). As the new name suggests, the spacecraft will head toward asteroid Apophis, reaching the space rock in 2029.

Later that year, on April 13, 2029, (yes, it’s a Friday), asteroid Apophis will fly within 20,000 miles of Earth. That is well inside the moon’s orbit and closer to Earth than geostationary satellites. The asteroid will be visible to the naked eye as a slow moving, relatively bright star-like object to observers in Europe, Africa and western Asia.

After Apophis was first discovered in 2004, early observations suggested that the asteroid had a small chance of impacting Earth in 2029. Further observations have ruled out this possibility and indicate zero chance of impact over the next 100 years. As we continue to study this near-Earth asteroid, further refinements to its orbit will be made, hopefully revealing that the asteroid will never impact Earth.

If an object the size of Apophis — about 1,500 feet across — were to impact Earth, it would cause widespread regional destruction, but would not cause long-term changes to the planet. The energy released in such an impact would equal dozens to hundreds of nuclear weapons, depending on the composition and trajectory of the impactor.

For comparison, the asteroid that led to the extinction of the non-avian dinosaurs 65 million years ago released the energy equivalent of billions of atomic weapons.

OSIRIS-APEX will study Apophis for 18 months, gaining insight into its physical and orbital characteristics. Information from this extended mission will aid us in preventing future potential impactors from striking Earth.

The Morning Sky

Jupiter and Mars are moving away from each other after their close conjunction last week. Mars climbs the eastern sky much more slowly than Jupiter, meaning that Jupiter will appear to move higher than Mars every day. Saturn is visible in the southeast, higher up the sky than Jupiter. Venus rises last, blazing low in the eastern morning twilight.

The Evening Sky

The crescent moon returns low in the west, moving eastward against the background stars from night to night.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on June 11 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and presentation about the Voyager mission. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

