Scientist and science communicator Carl Sagan said on many occasions that “we’re made of star stuff.” But what does that really mean?
Only a few of the 98 naturally occurring elements were created when the universe began.
Almost all of the other elements have formed over the last 13.8 billion years through the life and death of stars.
Hydrogen, most of the helium in the universe, and a small amount of lithium was formed at the beginning of time in the Big Bang. Boron, beryllium, and some lithium is created when high energy particles called cosmic rays strike atoms and split them into smaller elements.
This process is a form of fission known as cosmic ray spallation.
Everything else is formed through the life and death of stars. Elements heavier than hydrogen are formed in the hearts of stars through fusion processes, where smaller elements are combined to form heavier elements.
This process creates the light and heat of all the stars in the universe. Exploding stars and merging neutron stars create and spread many of the chemical elements across the universe.
There is one other process by which elements are dispersed throughout the universe, and those with access to a telescope can see this process in action.
Stars, like the sun, are considered small, low mass stars. This classification shows just how detached from our everyday experience most of the universe is. The sun is 800,000 miles across, occupies as much space as 1,000,000 Earths, and is 333,000 times more massive than Earth. Small indeed.
Dying low mass stars end their lives as red giants, shedding material into space as they stop fusing elements in their cores. This process is responsible for the majority of two very important elements for life on Earth: carbon and nitrogen.
When these stars exhaust their nuclear fuel, they collapse into white dwarfs — objects that are about the mass of the sun but only as large as Earth. The expanding cloud of material that has been puffed off into space is illuminated by the residual energy of the white dwarf.
We can see many examples of this process across the galaxy, and we refer to what we see as a planetary nebula. Planetary nebulae come in all shapes and sizes and are some of the most beautiful objects in the night sky.
At this time of year, one of the best planetary nebulas to observe is M57, the Ring Nebula. This nebula lies in the constellation Lyra and is easy to locate. If you have access to a telescope, use a star chart or astronomy app to find this beautiful object almost directly overhead as night falls. Let me know if you spot it!
The Morning Sky
Early morning is the best time to see Uranus right now. This distant ice giant is high in the south before dawn and visible in binoculars. The constellation Orion rises in the east around 2 a.m. and will greet early risers to start their day.
The Evening Sky
The waxing (getting bigger) gibbous moon paired with Saturn on Thursday and will be close to Jupiter on Friday. Venus is low in the west as the sun sets with Mercury barely visible low on the western horizon.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
