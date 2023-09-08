I recently received an interesting reader question from Mike. He asked why, given that Earth is rotating on its axis and orbiting the sun, he couldn’t see the motion of the stars; “Shouldn’t they be whizzing by?”
To answer Mike’s question, let’s see if we can detect the movement of the stars due to the motion of the Earth. Try this experiment at home: Go outside and pick a bright star. I suggest Vega, the brightest star in the constellation Lyra. Take note of the position of your chosen star, wait an hour, and look again. Did your star move?
The answer is a complicated “yes.” From our perspective, Vega, or any other star, will have moved 15 degrees across the sky toward the west during that hour. To visualize how far 15 degrees is, hold your fist out at arm’s length, palm side down. That’s 10 degrees on the sky. Five degrees on the sky is the width of three fingers at arm’s length. These measurements are conveniently true for almost everyone.
How do I know the stars moved that far? Let’s start with a few facts and use simple math to find out.
First, I know that the stars are so far away that they appear as fixed points in the sky. The stars do move, and we can detect their motion using incredibly precise measurements. The European Space Agency’s Gaia mission has been creating a map of the position, temperature, luminosity, composition and motion of more than one billion stars in the Milky Way since its launch in 2013.
Yet even to keen-eyed telescopic observers, the motions of all, but the “closest” stars, those within a few tens of light years, are imperceptible over a human lifetime.
Second, I know that there are 360 degrees in a circle. That’s how many degrees Earth rotates on its axis every day. There are 24 hours in a day and 60 minutes in every hour.
If I multiply 60 minutes times 24, I get 1,440 minutes. I then divide 1,440 minutes by 360 degrees, yielding a result of four minutes per degree. Sixty divided by four is 15, meaning that the stars move 15 degrees toward the west every hour.
Of course, the spinning of the Earth on its axis is not the only way we move through space. We also orbit the sun at roughly 65,000 miles per hour and orbit the center of the Milky Way galaxy at an astounding 560,000 miles per hour. Can we see this movement in the night sky? We’ll have to save those answers for a future column!
The Morning Sky
Venus rises in the east about two and a half hours before the sun. Watch as the thin crescent moon passes by the Morning Star on Monday and Tuesday. High in the south is Jupiter, king of planets. Early risers can still spot Saturn low in the west before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
Saturn is well up in the southwest by sunset, looking dim and yellow. Mars is very low in the west, setting less than an hour after the sun. The constellation Lyra, home to the bright star Vega, is almost directly overhead as darkness falls. Vega is one of the points of the Summer Triangle, along with the stars Altair and Deneb.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
