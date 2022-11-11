Ed Stone.jpeg

Ed Stone shakes hands with three U.S. presidents, top left, George H.W. Bush; bottom left, Ronald Reagan; and right, Jimmy Carter. (Images by NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Fifty years ago, Ed Stone became the project scientist for a mission known as Mariner Jupiter/Saturn 1977. The plan was to send a spacecraft on a “grand tour” of the solar system by taking advantage of a planetary alignment that occurs once every 176 years. The mission launched two spacecraft in 1977 and took on a new name — Voyager.

Ed Stone recently announced his retirement from the Voyager mission, one of the greatest journeys of discovery in the history of humankind. As the only project scientist in the history of the Voyager mission. He leaves behind an amazing legacy.

