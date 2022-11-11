Fifty years ago, Ed Stone became the project scientist for a mission known as Mariner Jupiter/Saturn 1977. The plan was to send a spacecraft on a “grand tour” of the solar system by taking advantage of a planetary alignment that occurs once every 176 years. The mission launched two spacecraft in 1977 and took on a new name — Voyager.
Ed Stone recently announced his retirement from the Voyager mission, one of the greatest journeys of discovery in the history of humankind. As the only project scientist in the history of the Voyager mission. He leaves behind an amazing legacy.
In 1965, calculations revealed that it could be possible for a single spacecraft launched in the late 1970s to visit all four outer planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus. Seven years later, Voyager 1 and 2 embarked on a journey like no other.
Thoughtful engineering, passionate dedication and lots of good fortune have allowed the twin Voyager spacecraft to continue to operate from their launch in 1977 through today. Both craft visited Saturn and Jupiter, revealing secrets about the moons of each planet and getting close-up views of the two gas giants. Voyager 2 continued on to fly past Uranus and Neptune — the only spacecraft to have ever visited either of those two worlds.
After completing the grand our, the Voyagers headed out to the edge of the solar system and beyond. Voyager 1 entered interstellar space — the region of space that is no longer dominated by the sun — in 2012. Voyager 2 reached the edge of the solar system in 2018. These two craft are the first and only human-built objects to enter interstellar space.
Ed Stone has been leading the science effort through all of it. He also managed to lead JPL — NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory — for 10 years.
During his tenure as JPL director from 1991 to 2001, he oversaw two key missions to Mars. The launch and successful landing of the Mars Pathfinder mission, combined with the success of the still operational 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter mission, paved the way for the last 20 years of amazing missions to Mars.
Both Voyager spacecraft continue to operate and return science data as they travel the space between the stars. Voyager 1 is almost 15 billion miles away from us, while Voyager 2 is a little over 12 billion miles distant. Light takes just over 22 hours to travel the distance between Earth and Voyager 1.
This is far short of the distance to the nearest star, Proxima Centauri. At about four light years away, it would take the Voyagers more than 65,000 years to get there.
The Morning Sky
The moon is near Mars on Saturday morning, high in the southwest before dawn. NASA has targeted Monday for the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to the moon. The uncrewed test flight will test the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft while conducting science operations.
The Evening Sky
Mighty Jupiter shines brightly in the southeastern sky as night falls. Lower and further west is yellowish Saturn, with red Mars rising in the east a few hours after sunset.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
