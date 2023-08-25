My friend, Linda, recently showed me a series of images she had seen on social media. She wanted to know if the beautiful images of various celestial objects she was showing me were real.
The truth is there’s no need to embellish nature. Nature provides, as the Vulcans say, infinite diversity in infinite combination. Nevertheless, there are those who feel the need to create false or misleading images of the cosmos.
The easiest way to tell if an image is real is to look for the image credit. You can then go to the source website to verify that the image is genuine.
When we see images on social media, it’s sometimes difficult to find their source. If an image you see online does not give an image credit, you can try to verify its source by searching using the image itself.
I’ve also been asked about “false color” images and whether those are real.
The electromagnetic (EM) spectrum is the range of wavelengths at which EM radiation, or light, is produced. What humans perceive as visible light is only a tiny slice of the EM spectrum.
Our telescopes have observed the universe in a large portion of the EM spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays and everything in between. These observations have been crucial to our understanding of the universe, revealing truths that we would never have discovered otherwise.
To make use of the data obtained in invisible wavelengths, we substitute one color of light for another in images. We call images where we substitute one wavelength for another “false color” — a misleading term. True, the color of the image does not match the color of the source, but there is nothing false about the image itself.
Try this at home: Take the remote control for your TV and look at the part you point at the TV. Press some buttons and note what you see. Now open the photo app on your smartphone and repeat the experiment as you watch through the photo preview screen. Chances are, you’ll see a new flash of light coming from your remote. This is a false color image of your remote control’s infrared signal.
The Morning Sky
Saturn is still visible in the southwest morning sky, looking hazy and yellow. Jupiter is very high and bright in the southeastern predawn sky. Venus, now the Morning Star, rises in the east about an hour and a half before the sun.
The Evening Sky
Saturn and the full moon rise in the east just as the sun sets in the west on Tuesday. This will be a “super blue moon.” So called Supermoons occur when the moon is full and near perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth. The moon will be very close to perigee when it is full this week, making it the largest full moon of the year.
It’s also the second full moon this month, making it a blue moon. As you gaze at Saturn and the moon, remember that although they appear together in the sky, they are in fact over 800 million miles apart.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
