cosmicquestion.jpeg

An infrared image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows a question mark in space composed of distant galaxies. (Image by NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph DePasquale [STScI], Anton M. Koekemoer [STScI])

My friend, Linda, recently showed me a series of images she had seen on social media. She wanted to know if the beautiful images of various celestial objects she was showing me were real.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

The truth is there’s no need to embellish nature. Nature provides, as the Vulcans say, infinite diversity in infinite combination. Nevertheless, there are those who feel the need to create false or misleading images of the cosmos.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription