If you’re an astronomer, and you like sleep, this is the worst time of year for you. Right now, the sun doesn’t set until 9:06 p.m., the latest it will set all year. Why is that?
The Earth rotates at about 1,000 miles per hour. The axis of Earth’s rotation is an imaginary line that runs from the north pole through the south pole. If you looked down on the Earth from above the north pole, it would be rotating in a counterclockwise direction, which we perceive as rotating toward the east. This is the same direction that Earth and all of the other planets move about the sun.
We’ve talked about the ecliptic plane in this column before. The ecliptic is the imaginary flat disk in which all eight planets move. The poles of the Earth are not straight up and down relative to the ecliptic plane. The rotational axis of the Earth is tilted by 23.5 degrees and always points in the same direction.
On June 20, the north pole is tipped toward the sun. On this day, called the Summer Solstice, the sun appears directly overhead at noon for observers at 23.5 degrees northern latitude. For us here in Kentucky, the sun is at its highest point of the year. Because the sun is so high in the sky, it rises earlier and sets later.
June 20 also marks the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere and the beginning of winter in the southern hemisphere. The changing of seasons has nothing to do with the Earth-sun distance. In fact, we are going to be at our farthest point from the sun in our orbit on July 4 this year. This is called aphelion. We were at our closest point to the sun, called perihelion, on Jan. 5.
The axial tilt of the Earth is the reason we have seasons. During our summer, the sun is above the horizon for a longer period of time and shines at a more direct angle.
If the rotational axis of the Earth were not tilted, we would have no seasons. The world would be very different if that were true.
You can do a simple experiment at home to see how the position of the sun changes over the course of the year. Measure the length of your shadow at noon on different days throughout the year. Your shadow will be at its shortest on the Summer Solstice and at its longest on Dec. 21 — the Winter Solstice.
The Morning Sky
Venus returns this week. We’ve been seeing it in the evening sky for the last few months, but now it’s moved to the other side of the sun, so it appears in the morning sky. The crescent moon joins crescent Venus on the morning of the 19th. Look low in the east before sunrise to see the thin lunar crescent just below and left of Venus. Mars is in the south east in the early morning hours.
The Evening Sky
As Venus moves to the morning sky, Jupiter and Saturn move to the night sky. Jupiter and Saturn now rise in the east around 11 p.m. A pair of binoculars may reveal a few of the moons of Jupiter. The moon returns to the night sky and sits next to the beehive cluster in Cancer on the evening of the 23rd.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. He needs more sleep.
Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
