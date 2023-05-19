As we look out across the galaxy, we see star systems in various stages of development. Not all stars formed at the same time, so some are very old, while some are just being born.
Observations of young and old stellar systems help us build and refine models that describe how planetary systems form, and how they end. New images from two different star systems at opposite ends of their lives show planets coming together and coming apart.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was recently used to image the dusty debris disc around the nearby young star Fomalhaut. Stars and their planets form when a great cloud of gas and dust collapses gravitationally.
The majority of the mass of the cloud becomes concentrated into what will become the star, while the remaining material forms into a disc that becomes the planets, asteroids, and comets of the star system. The disc around Fomalhaut was first discovered 40 years ago by JWST’s “great-grandfather,” NASA’s Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS).
The Fomalhaut system has since been imaged many times by a variety of telescopes. The Hubble Space Telescope famously imaged the Fomalhaut system in 2008, discovering an object that was at first thought to be a planet but was later shown to be a debris cloud resulting from the collision of two proto-planetary bodies.
The new JWST observations show intricate detail in the debris disc, including the presence of multiple, well-defined belts. These belts are similar to our own asteroid belt, but on a much larger scale. The outermost belt extends 14 billion miles from the star, about 150 times the distance between Earth and the sun. The belts are most likely sculpted by the presence of unseen, newly forming planets.
While some star systems are forming, others are destroying themselves. Observations made by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) and other observatories show a Sun-like star consuming one of its planets.
As stars like our sun reach the end of their lives, they swell to many times their original size. Billions of years from now, the sun will expand to almost 200 million miles in diameter, engulfing Mercury, Venus and Earth within its atmosphere as it grows.
The same process was observed for a sun-like star with the catchy name ZTF SLRN-2020. A Jupiter-size planet in orbit around this star spiraled through ZTF SLRN-2020’s atmosphere before plunging into the core of the star sometime within the last 15,000 years. While this scenario is strongly suggested by theory, it had never been directly observed before now.
The Morning Sky
Although it resides in the southern hemisphere constellation Piscis Austrinus, Fomalhaut is visible very low in the southeast before dawn. Use an astronomy app or finder chart to help you locate it. Higher in the southeastern morning sky is yellowish Saturn, shining slightly brighter than Fomalhaut. Jupiter is very low on the eastern horizon before dawn.
The Evening Sky
The moon returns to the night sky as a tiny crescent low in the west just as the Sun sets on Saturday night. Bright Venus is just above the Moon on Monday and just below it on Tuesday. Mars, higher up in the western sky, hosts the Moon on Wednesday.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator.
Have a question about astronomy or space science? He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
