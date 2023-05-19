Fomalhaut_submitted.jpg

A dusty disc surrounds the young star Fomalhaut. (Image by NASA, ESA, CSA, A. Gaspar, A. Pagan)

As we look out across the galaxy, we see star systems in various stages of development. Not all stars formed at the same time, so some are very old, while some are just being born.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

Observations of young and old stellar systems help us build and refine models that describe how planetary systems form, and how they end. New images from two different star systems at opposite ends of their lives show planets coming together and coming apart.

