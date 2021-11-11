Young reader Erica from Shelbyville wants to know, “Why are some stars brighter than others?”
Every point of light you see in the night sky that isn’t a planet in our solar system is a star. Stars are enormous balls of plasma whose massive gravity squeezes sub-atomic particles together to produce energy.
Our sun is a relatively small star that has been making energy for over 4.5 billion years.
Astronomers measure the brightness of astronomical objects as seen from Earth using the apparent magnitude scale. This scale is confusing because brighter objects are lower (and even negative) numbers, while dim objects are higher numbers.
For example, bright Jupiter is currently at magnitude -2.4, while Saturn is at magnitude .6. Each whole number change (from one to two for example) represents a brightness change of about 2.5 times. In the example of Jupiter and Saturn, we see that Jupiter is 16 times brighter than Saturn.
The further away from a star you get, the dimmer it appears. There are two reasons for this. The light energy released by a star radiates in every direction.
This light has to fill a larger and larger area as it travels away from the star, resulting in the star appearing dimmer the further away from it an observer is placed. Think of a light bulb — when you are one foot away from the bulb, it appears much brighter than when you are 10 feet away.
In fact, the bulb appears 100 times dimmer from 10 feet away than from one foot away. The second factor that dims stars over distance is dust. Mapping the concentration of dust in the universe is a constant challenge for astronomers.
Some stars appear brighter than others when seen from the same distance. I mentioned earlier that the sun is a relatively small star. The largest known star, VY Canis Majoris, is 270,000 times brighter than the Sun and large enough that 8 billion Suns could fit inside it.
Some stars are bright not because they’re big, but because they are very hot. The hottest stars are 30-40 times hotter than the Sun and as much as 500,000 times brighter.
The Morning Sky
Sirius, the brightest star in the morning sky, shines in the southern sky to start your day. Sirius is the brightest star mostly because it is close to us, less than nine light years away.
Sirius appears brighter to us than the sun would appear to someone in the Sirius star system as it is twice as wide and 22 times as bright. Betelgeuse, the glimmering orange left shoulder of the constellation Orion, appears about 2.5 times dimmer than Sirius because it is much farther away — 500 light years.
If it were the same distance away as Sirius, it would appear over 500 times as bright.
The Evening Sky
Two members of the Summer Triangle asterism, Vega in Lyra and Altair in Aquilla, are perfect examples of difference in apparent magnitude. I often refer to Vega as “the star by which all others are judged” as it is magnitude zero.
Vega lies 25 light years away and would appear 49 times brighter than the sun if it were to replace our star in the solar system. Altair is a bit closer than Vega, 16.7 light years away, but it isn’t as intrinsically bright.
The difference in brightness between these two stars is about one stellar magnitude, meaning that Vega appears 2.5 times as bright as Altair.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
