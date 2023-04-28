042923_Beehive Cluster_submitted.jpg

The Beehive Cluster is only about 600 light years away, making it one of the closest star clusters to Earth. (Image by NASA/JPL/Stuart Heggie)

Spring nights offer the best opportunity to view a buzzing cloud of stars known as M44, the Beehive Cluster.

The Beehive Cluster is only about 600 light years away, making it one of the closest star clusters to Earth. Close is a relative term. 600 light years is the distance light travels in 600 years, equal to about 3,500,000,000,000,000 miles! That’s a distance that’s hard to comprehend.

