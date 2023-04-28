Spring nights offer the best opportunity to view a buzzing cloud of stars known as M44, the Beehive Cluster.
The Beehive Cluster is only about 600 light years away, making it one of the closest star clusters to Earth. Close is a relative term. 600 light years is the distance light travels in 600 years, equal to about 3,500,000,000,000,000 miles! That’s a distance that’s hard to comprehend.
The fastest spacecraft we’ve ever built is the Parker Solar Probe, which will reach a top speed of 430,000 mph. If this craft flew straight for M44, it would take nearly a million years to get there.
The “M” in M44 stands for Messier. First published in 1774, Charles Messier’s Catalog of Nebulae and Star Clusters lists 110 deep sky objects, known collectively as Messier objects. Observing all 110 Messier objects in this catalog is considered a rite of passage for amateur astronomers.
Many of the objects in the Messier catalog are visible in binoculars. While binoculars aren’t great for long duration viewing, they’re an ideal grab and go solution to check out the Moon, planets, Messier objects, comets, and other night sky targets. They’re also relatively inexpensive and useful for other things — like birding. If you get a pair and decide astronomy isn’t for you, at least you still have a pair of binoculars!
M44 is an open cluster. Open clusters are groups of stars that were born together in the same molecular cloud, but which are now drifting apart. The Beehive Cluster is about 600 million years old, much younger than our 4.5-billion-year-old solar system. Some of the more massive stars in the cluster have already reached the end of their lives, but most stars in the cluster have billions of years before they meet their end. The stars will continue to spread out over time, until little trace of the cluster remains. The cluster is currently about 15 light years wide.
The Beehive Cluster is high in the west, to the upper left of Mars, in the constellation Cancer, the Crab. Use an astronomy app or online star chart to help you find it. In moderately dark skies, this cluster of 1,000 stars is visible to the naked eye as a faint smudge. Binoculars begin to reveal the shape and size of M44, with dozens of dazzling stars popping into view. A small telescope shows hundreds of cluster members.
The Morning Sky
Saturn rises around four a.m. and is well up in the southeast by daybreak. The Summer Triangle is high in the east before dawn. The bright stars Altair, Vega and Deneb mark the three points of the triangle.
The Evening Sky
The moon is full on Friday, rising just as the sun sets. Venus continues to dominate the western evening sky, outshining everything except the moon. Venus has phases, just like the moon does, and is currently about 70% illuminated. Mars is high in the west after sunset. Mars gets a little dimmer every day because it’s moving away from us. Over the course of the week, the distance between Earth and Mars will increase by over five million miles.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
