The oddest member of the Leo Triplet

NGC 3628 as seen by the Very Large Telescope. (Image by ESO)

Venus and Mars just passed through the Beehive Cluster in the constellation Cancer, the crab. Both planets are now drifting into the constellation Leo, the lion.

Dan Price

Leo is high in the southwest after nightfall and contains over a dozen galaxies that are easily viewed with modest backyard telescopes. Of those galaxies, the most famous grouping is the Leo Triplet, which consists of NGC 3628, M65 and M66. I’ve never understood why this group of galaxies isn’t called the “Leo Trio,” which just rolls off the tongue and sounds much better to my ear.

