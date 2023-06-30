Venus and Mars just passed through the Beehive Cluster in the constellation Cancer, the crab. Both planets are now drifting into the constellation Leo, the lion.
Leo is high in the southwest after nightfall and contains over a dozen galaxies that are easily viewed with modest backyard telescopes. Of those galaxies, the most famous grouping is the Leo Triplet, which consists of NGC 3628, M65 and M66. I’ve never understood why this group of galaxies isn’t called the “Leo Trio,” which just rolls off the tongue and sounds much better to my ear.
We don’t always do a great job of naming things in astronomy. Remember, we are the group of people who bought you the Very Large Telescope and who are currently building the Extremely Large Telescope. I wish I was making that up.
Leo is an easy constellation to identify. Look for a backward question mark, which signifies the head and mane of the celestial lion. The Leo Trio lies near the tail of Leo, just below an area where three bright stars form a right triangle. Most galaxies are invisible to the naked eye and require optical aid to see. The Leo Trio is just on the edge of binocular range, but to really enjoy it you’ll want a 4-inch or larger telescope.
The three galaxies in the trio are gravitationally bound to each other, and it appears as though there have been some relatively recent interactions between them. The closest galaxy in the group, NGC 3628, is also the dimmest.
This edge-on spiral galaxy shows an obvious distortion in its disc due to the gravitational influence of the other two galaxies in the group. NGC 3628 is approximately 35 million light years away from us while the most distant member of the group, M65, is about 42 million light years distant.
The three galaxies of the Leo Trio fit easily in the same eyepiece field of view at moderate magnification. Close observation or long-exposure photographs reveal many features in each galaxy, including spiral arms and dark bands of gas and dust.
Each galaxy contains hundreds of billions to trillions of stars, and many of those stars have stars and planets similar to the sun and Earth. Might there be beings like us observing our Milky Way galaxy from across the vastness of space?
I wonder what these aliens would call our home galaxy. Let’s hope they’re better at naming things than we are, otherwise, we might be living in the “very distant galaxy.”
The Morning Sky
Jupiter is high and bright in the predawn east. Try checking out the king of planets through binoculars in the morning. Seeing a few of the moons of Jupiter to start the day gives one a new perspective. Saturn, looking dim and yellow, is halfway up the southern morning sky.
The Evening Sky
Blazing Venus continues to dominate the western sky during and after sunset. Just to the upper right of Venus is reddish Mars. New images from NASA’s Maven spacecraft reveal Mars in a new light. Visit mars.nasa.gov/maven to check them out. Look to the east to find the Summer Triangle asterism. The bright stars Altair, Vega and Deneb make up the three points of the triangle.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
