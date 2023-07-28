Saturn's moons

Five of Saturn’s 146 moons, along with its rings, can be seen in this image from the Cassini orbiter. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

As we race around the Sun at 19 miles per second, our view of solar system objects and distant stars changes. Every day, we move about one degree in our orbit, shifting the background stars one degree toward the west in the sky from night to night. The planets are another matter. The planets also orbit the Sun, but at different distances and at different rates than Earth. This leads to a unique pattern of movement in the night sky for every world.

Because of this orbital dance, Venus and Mars, our nighttime companions for many months now, will soon be lost in the glare of the Sun. Luckily, two other planets will feature prominently in the summer sky.

