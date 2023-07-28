As we race around the Sun at 19 miles per second, our view of solar system objects and distant stars changes. Every day, we move about one degree in our orbit, shifting the background stars one degree toward the west in the sky from night to night. The planets are another matter. The planets also orbit the Sun, but at different distances and at different rates than Earth. This leads to a unique pattern of movement in the night sky for every world.
Because of this orbital dance, Venus and Mars, our nighttime companions for many months now, will soon be lost in the glare of the Sun. Luckily, two other planets will feature prominently in the summer sky.
Jupiter and Saturn, our planetary replacements, couldn’t be more different from Venus and Mars.
The planets of the inner and outer solar system are vastly different in terms of their size, mass and composition. Venus is about the same size as Earth, a bit under 8,000 miles in diameter, while Mars is roughly half that size. Jupiter makes these planets look tiny, with a diameter of 87,000 miles. Both Jupiter and Saturn are known as gas giants and are composed mostly of hydrogen and helium gas. The planets of the inner solar system, including Venus and Mars, are mostly made of rock. Even though the planet is less dense than water, Saturn is a whopping 95 times more massive than Earth. Jupiter, which does not come by the title “King of Planets” lightly, weighs in at over 300 times the mass of Earth, more than 2.5 times the mass of all the other planets of the solar system combined!
Saturn and Jupiter both orbit very far from the Sun. Venus, the innermost of our planetary quartet, is about 67 million miles from the Sun on average and completes an orbit every 225 days. Saturn, the most distant of the four, is around a billion miles from the Sun and takes 29 years to complete an orbit.
There’s also the small matter of moons. Venus has none while Mars has two tiny companions, Phobos and Deimos. Jupiter has an impressive 95 moons. It also boasts the largest moon in the solar system, Ganymede, which is three-quarters the size of Mars. Not only does Saturn have an incredibly beautiful ring system, but it also has a whopping 146 moons.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter dominates the morning sky, remaining visible high in the east well after daybreak. Saturn is slowly becoming a nighttime object, rising in the east right around 10 p.m. this week. Look for the yellowish ringed world in the southern sky before dawn. Neptune and Uranus are also up in the morning sky, but invisible to the naked eye. The Moon passes by Saturn starting on Wednesday night.
The Evening Sky
Venus is nearly impossible to spot now. Look for it to return to the predawn east as the Morning Star in about a month. Mercury is just above Venus, very low on the western horizon as night falls. Mars is to the upper left of Mercury, a tough and increasingly dim target low in the west.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.