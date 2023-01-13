The brightest star in our night sky, Sirius, rises just after the sun sets on crisp nights in January. Sirius is sometimes referred to as the “dog star” because it resides in the constellation Canis Major, the great dog.
The term “dog days of summer” refers to the fact that Sirius is in the same area of the sky as the sun during the summer months. Some ancient humans believed that the light and heat from Sirius combined with the heat of the sun to produce the scorching days of summer. In fact, “Sirius” is derived from the ancient Greek word for “scorching.”
Sirius is not the biggest or brightest star in our galaxy — not even close.
Sirius is so bright because it is relatively close to us. At 8.7 light years away, the Sirius system is the fifth closest star system to Earth.
Sirius is a binary star system comprised of Sirius A, the star responsible for most of what we see, and Sirius B, the first white dwarf star ever discovered. Sirius A is a star about 2.35 times as massive as the sun and 23 times brighter. Its diameter is about 1.8 times that of the sun and it is nearly twice as hot.
Sirius B has about the same mass as the sun, but it is only .3% as bright. Even though its surface temperature is more than 4 times higher than that of the sun, Sirius B appears dim to us because it is very small.
Sirius B is a white dwarf star, a type of stellar remnant left behind when stars like our sun reach the end of their lives. These stars don’t explode as supernovae, but they do create beautiful nebulae, puffing off and illuminating their atmospheres as they stop producing energy.
Stars the size of our sun leave behind an extremely dense core called a white dwarf when their stellar furnaces shut down. Sirius B is smaller than the Earth, but it packs nearly a sun’s worth of mass in that area. Sirius B is so dense that one cubic inch of material from the star would weigh about 25 tons. Sirius B also has crushing gravity. If I were to stand on the surface of Sirius B, I would weigh about 50 million pounds!
The Morning Sky
The waning (getting smaller) crescent moon moves a little toward the east in its orbit every morning. The moon passes by the bright blue star Spica on Saturday and Sunday morning and appears very close to orange Antares low in the southeast on Wednesday morning.
The Evening Sky
Sirius is easy to spot low in the east shortly after night falls. Atmospheric effects cause Sirius to twinkle when it sits near the horizon. Through binoculars or a small telescope, that twinkle becomes a kaleidoscopic light show. Saturn is low in the west as the sun sets and is getting closer to Venus every day. By the end of January, Saturn will be lost in the sun’s glare and impossible to see for a few months — so check it out while you can. Reddish Mars shines in the east after nightfall, while brilliant Jupiter dominates the southern sky.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
