The Dog Star, Sirius A, and its tiny companion

Sirius A (with diffraction spikes) and its smaller companion, Sirius B. (Image by NASA, ESA, H. Bond and M. Barstow of the University of Leicester)

The brightest star in our night sky, Sirius, rises just after the sun sets on crisp nights in January. Sirius is sometimes referred to as the “dog star” because it resides in the constellation Canis Major, the great dog.

Dan Price

The term “dog days of summer” refers to the fact that Sirius is in the same area of the sky as the sun during the summer months. Some ancient humans believed that the light and heat from Sirius combined with the heat of the sun to produce the scorching days of summer. In fact, “Sirius” is derived from the ancient Greek word for “scorching.”

