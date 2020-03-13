We’ve discovered an Earth-like planet in the habitable zone around a Sun-like star.
Unfortunately, this planet is far from inviting. The planet is Venus, and it illustrates the difficulty in determining the habitability of exoplanets. Exoplanets are worlds that orbit stars other than our own, and we’ve found about 4,000 of them so far.
Venus is, in many ways, Earth’s twin. It is very similar in size, mass, density and distance from the sun. If we were to find such a planet around a nearby star, headlines would exclaim that we’ve found “another Earth.” Not quite.
Instead of a lush green and blue world teeming with life and beauty, Venus is a baking hot world with a thick atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide traps the heat from solar radiation, which results in Venus being caught in the grip of a runaway greenhouse effect.
The surface temperature is almost 900 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest planet in our solar system. In addition to temperatures that would melt lead, it has an incredibly thick atmosphere, with pressures nearly 100 times greater than the surface of the Earth.
We have sent robotic missions to Venus, including the Venera landers launched by the Soviet Union. Most of these craft failed, but some did make it all the way to the surface, lasting as long as two hours. Currently, we have one orbiter at Venus, the Japanese Akatsuki probe. It missed on its first attempt to enter Venus’ orbit in 2010, but was successful on its next attempt — five years later in 2015.
NASA is currently considering sending a new mission to Venus, the first by our space agency since 1989.
Despite its inhospitable surface, Venus is a beautiful celestial object. A pair of binoculars should reveal that Venus is not a complete disc. Like the Moon, Venus goes through phases, and is currently about 60% illuminated.
As tempting as it may be to claim that we have found “Earth 2.0,” many factors have come together to give us just the right environment for multicellular life to evolve here on Earth.
This is not to discount the possibility of life elsewhere, but to quote Carl Sagan, “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” Despite the bombast of attention grabbing click bait headlines, science moves ahead by demanding proof. When we find another Earth, there will be no doubt.
The weekly roundup: The morning sky
Daylight saving time gives a boost to early morning observing with Saturn, Jupiter and Mars all rising in the east by 5:30 a.m. Mars moves closer and closer to Jupiter every day.
On Wednesday morning, Jupiter, the Moon and Mars form a beautiful trio, with Mars and Jupiter appearing very close to each other. They only appear close from our perspective. In reality, Mars and Jupiter are about 350 million miles apart.
The evening sky
Blazing Venus continues to dominate the western sky after nightfall. We’ve all been watching the evening star over these last few months as it shines brilliantly in the west after dark, but have you seen it during the day? You can spot it with your unaided eye if you know where to look.
Try to find it just after the sun starts to sink below the horizon. Let me know how early you can spot it.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador. He is assisted by Andy Schmidt and Jay Pawlowski. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
