On Nov. 4, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released a new roadmap for the future of astronomy. The latest Decadal Survey for astronomy and astrophysics, an extensive report produced every 10 years, identifies the future priorities for astronomy as agreed upon by the astronomy community.
The recommendations contained in this document help to guide future investments in technology and equipment by government agencies like NASA.
This year’s 614-page report, known as Astro2020, sets three broad goals designed to answer the most pressing questions in modern astronomy and astrophysics.
The first goal is to identify and characterize Earth-like exoplanets. Since the discovery of the first planet in another star system in 1992, scientists and the public alike have focused their interest on finding worlds that are similar to Earth.
Now, the technology exists to construct instruments capable of imaging and characterizing these distant Earth analogs. Investigating potentially habitable worlds brings us closer to determining if we are alone in the cosmos and helps us to understand our own origins.
Black holes and neutron stars are among the most enigmatic and interesting objects in the universe. Observing their creation and mergers is now easier than ever thanks to the advent of gravitational wave observatories and time-domain astronomy.
Gaining additional insights into the creation and nature of these amazing objects, as well as probing the earliest moments of the universe with an eye toward understanding inflation, dark matter, and dark energy, is the second major goal outlined in Astro2020.
Astronomers are also focusing their attention on the drivers of galaxy growth. Researchers will work to understand the formation of stars, galaxies and galactic structure by using massive amounts of data combined with the latest in computer modeling.
In addition to scientific goals, Astro2020 makes technology and hardware recommendations. Topping the hardware priorities of this decadal survey is a call to develop a new fleet of space telescopes.
This plan looks to modernize the Great Observatories program by replacing aging or defunct space telescopes. The original Great Observatories program saw four space telescopes launch between 1990 and 2003.
We’ll explore the past and future of the Great Observatories in detail in upcoming columns.
The Morning Sky
A near-total lunar eclipse occurs early Friday morning. Watch for the moon to enter the shadow of the Earth beginning a little after 2 a.m. The eclipse continues for the next two-and-a-half hours. Look for the moon to take on a reddish hue as the combined light of all the worlds sunrises and sunsets is cast on the darkened lunar disc. Dress in layers and hope for clear skies if you want to observe this eclipse.
The Evening Sky
The arrival of long winter nights makes observing the night sky easier. A pair of binoculars trained on Jupiter in early evening should reveal at least a couple of Jupiter’s large moons. Observe Jupiter again a little later and note how the moons have changed position.
Use an astronomy app to identify the moons and learn more about them. Saturn sits in the southern sky to the lower right of Jupiter. At nearly a billion miles away, Saturn is much dimmer than Jupiter. Draw a line from Jupiter through Saturn and extend that line down toward the west and you’ll find Venus, blazing in the southwestern sky.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
