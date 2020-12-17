The winter solstice brings with it an astronomical rarity. On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer to each other from our perspective than they have in 400 years. The two planets have appeared close to each other for many months, but changing perspectives and Jupiter passing Saturn in its orbit leads to this tight pairing.
The last great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn occurred in 1623, but the event wasn’t visible for much of the world. The last time people got to see this close of a conjunction was 1226 — 800 years ago.
This time scale is a lesson in humility. The separation in time between these events has seen great changes in humanity, but little has changed in our solar system. The clockwork motion of the planets has led to this event occurring millions of times in the past.
In reality, Jupiter and Saturn are nowhere near each other. At their closest, the two are 500 million miles apart — more than five times the average Earth-Sun distance. It takes light 40 minutes to travel from one gas giant planet to the other. For perspective, it would take a jet flying at 575 mph about 307 years to travel the same distance. When Saturn and Jupiter are on opposite sides of the Sun, they are over 1.5 billion miles apart, more than 2.5 hours of travel at light speed and nearly a thousand years by plane.
Besides looking cool, this conjunction has no scientific value, and exerts no influence on the Earth or any of the people on it.
If you’ve been out observing at all this year, you’ll probably have no trouble finding the pair. Look low toward the south west after nightfall to find these two gas giants nearly becoming a single light source when viewed with the unaided eye. Binoculars easily split the two, and you’re sure to see at least a couple of the moons of Jupiter.
A wide field view from a telescope is your best bet. Thousands of amateur astronomers will be photographing the event through their telescopes and sharing those photos online. It’s the first time this conjunction has been observed since long before photography was invented!
The Weekly Roundup:The Morning Sky
Venus still waits to greet you in the eastern morning sky, starting your day with its bright cloud tops reflecting the light of the sun to your eyes. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, sets in the west just as Venus rises.
The Evening Sky
While Saturn and Jupiter command our attention this week, Mars is high and beaming as night falls. The red planet is still large and bright enough to reveal detail on its planetary disc when viewed through a backyard telescope. The silver sliver of the crescent Moon returned to the night sky on Wednesday, sitting just below Jupiter and Saturn. On the 23rd, the moon pairs with Mars. Use an astronomy app or online finder chart to locate the Alpha Persei association, a fantastic binocular object, to the upper left of the Pleiades.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
