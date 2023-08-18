Saturn, jewel of the solar system, has returned to the night sky. The ringed planet rises in the east a little before 9 p.m., just as the sun sets in the west.
Regular readers will recognize that this means Saturn is near opposition, the point in its orbit where the planet is directly opposite the sun from our perspective. Another way to look at it is that Earth will be directly between the sun and Saturn when opposition occurs on Aug. 27.
Saturn is the one surefire hit at every astronomy event I have ever hosted. People often do not believe their eyes when they see this distant world through a telescope for the first time. A former neighbor of mine even accused me of painting the image of Saturn on the eyepiece! Rest assured, Saturn is real and it’s spectacular.
Of course, it’s the rings that grabs most people’s attention. While other worlds have ring systems, none offer as incredible a sight as the rings of Saturn. The rings were never seen by human eyes until 1610 when Galileo observed Saturn through the newly invented telescope. That telescope, which was incredibly crude by today’s standards, was the tool that ushered in the age of science in which we now live.
Because of the poor quality of his instrument, Galileo wasn’t able to determine what he was seeing when he first observed the rings. It wasn’t until the late 1800s that the advent of spectroscopy, combined with more powerful telescopes and years of theoretical advancement, revealed the nature of Saturn’s rings.
The rings are composed almost entirely of water. The chunks of ice that make up the rings range from dust grains to small mountains in size. The main rings extend from 7,000 to about 50,000 miles above the surface of Saturn, but they are less than a mile thick.
We can only see the rings when they are titled toward or away from us. When the rings appear edge on, which they will in March 2025, they are nearly invisible. During this appearance, or apparition, of Saturn, the rings are tilted by about nine degrees. The highly reflective ice of the ring system shows us how the simplest of ingredients, water and gravity, can be shaped into beautiful and complex structures by the forces of nature.
The Morning Sky
Saturn is still visible in the southwest morning sky, looking hazy and yellow. Jupiter is high and bright in the southeastern predawn sky. Venus is just starting to peek above the eastern horizon before sunrise. Earth’s sister world will climb a little higher in the east with each passing day.
The Evening Sky
Mars and Mercury are very difficult to spot low on the western horizon just after sunset. The thin crescent moon is just to the upper left of this planetary duo on Saturday morning. The moon will pass between Earth and the bright star Antares on Thursday night in an event known as a stellar occultation. Look for Antares to blink out behind the moon around 10:39 p.m. and reappear just under an hour later. Timing will vary slightly based on your location.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
