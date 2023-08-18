STScI-01H41MQX2YG2A1S99G86D74CD3.png

Saturn, jewel of the solar system, has returned to the night sky. The ringed planet rises in the east a little before 9 p.m., just as the sun sets in the west.

Dan Price

Regular readers will recognize that this means Saturn is near opposition, the point in its orbit where the planet is directly opposite the sun from our perspective. Another way to look at it is that Earth will be directly between the sun and Saturn when opposition occurs on Aug. 27.

