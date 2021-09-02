179_PIA14922.jpg

Titan passes in front of Saturn in this image taken by Cassini in 2009. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)

Four years ago, Cassini plunged into the atmosphere of Saturn, ending a 20-year mission of discovery. The Cassini spacecraft and Huygens lander, a joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), changed our understanding of our solar system and the prospects for life in the universe.

The Huygens probe became the only human-made craft to land on a body in the outer solar system when it touched down on the frigid surface of Saturn’s moon Titan. In many ways, Titan is the most Earth-like world we know of.

Titan has rain, a nitrogen-rich atmosphere, many large lakes on its surface, and it has a vast liquid-water ocean. Since the surface temperature on Titan is a chilly -300 degrees, the lakes and rain are not composed of water. Instead, liquid methane takes the place of water in the hydrologic cycle on Titan.

The vast liquid water ocean is 50 miles below Titan’s surface. Conditions that could support life as we know it may exist in the subsurface ocean and conditions for life as we don’t know it may exist on the surface above.

Titan is not the only Saturnian moon where life might find a foothold. Enceladus, a tiny world covered in a thick, icy crust, also contains all the ingredients necessary for life to evolve and thrive. Like Titan, Enceladus has a subsurface liquid-water ocean.

It also has geysers that regularly send plumes of material from its ocean into space. These plumes of water either fall back onto the surface of Enceladus, resulting in a fresh coat of ice that makes Enceladus the most highly reflective body in the solar system, or the particles from the plume escape into space and form Saturn’s E ring.

The Cassini orbiter was able to fly through those plumes and analyze their contents. It found molecular hydrogen (an energy source for microbes), complex organic molecules, and evidence that conditions on the ocean floor of Enceladus are similar to those on the ocean floor on Earth. Life exists deep in Earth’s oceans that derives all its energy and nutrients from hydrothermal vents. Similar conditions may exist on Enceladus.

Analysis of data returned by the NASA/ESA Cassini-Huygens mission continues to produce new science, and over 4,000 science papers have been produced based on those data. Enceladus and Titan are but two of the 82 moons that orbit Saturn, each with their own unique history.

We will return to Titan in the mid-2030s with the Dragonfly mission, a robotic rotorcraft that will fly through the thick atmosphere of Titan, study the surface in great detail, and reveal new information about this intriguing world.

The Morning Sky

The crescent moon is low in the east to start your day on Friday and Saturday. Observing the moon with optical aid while it is a crescent reveals the depth of craters and the height of mountains due to the steep angle at which sunlight strikes the lunar surface. The summer Milky Way stretches overhead from east to west before sunrise.

The Evening Sky

Saturn and Jupiter are the main attractions in the night sky. Both rise before the sun sets and are visible most of the night. Look to the east to find bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn to its upper right. Brilliant Venus is low in the west as night falls.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

