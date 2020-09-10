Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, is a world we never expected.
At a distance of nearly a billion miles from the sun, Enceladus has a subsurface liquid water ocean. How is there liquid water on a world where the surface temperature is more than 300 degrees Fahrenheit below zero?
The same process that drives the tides on Earth and the volcanoes of Io also heats the interior of Enceladus. Tidal forces from Saturn, and some of its larger moons, stretch and flex Enceladus, creating heat. The heat created in the interior of Enceladus warms the layer of ice surrounding the moon and creates a habitable environment.
Enceladus, through a process known as cryovulcanism, also erupts plumes of water from cracks, called tiger stripes, in its outer crust. The NASA/ESA Cassini-Huygens mission not only observed these plumes, but even flew through them several times. Material from these eruptions forms Saturn’s faint E ring.
Chemical analysis by Cassini shows that the plumes are composed of water, methane, molecular hydrogen and complex organic compounds. Molecular hydrogen is food for microbes, and methane is often a product of metabolic processes carried out by living things.
Organic compounds are the structure upon which all life that we know of is built. Enceladus has water, a food source and a source of energy — everything needed to support life.
The discovery of liquid water, coupled with all the necessary ingredients for life, at this distance from the sun has changed our view of where “habitable” can be. Prior to the discovery of liquid water in the outer solar system, we believed that life would only have the chance to arise in the so-called “goldilocks” or habitable zone around a star. This is the range of distances where a planet could orbit a star and maintain liquid water on its surface.
Now, potentially habitable worlds can include those like Enceladus. Any world that contains water and orbits with other moons around a gas giant has the potential to support life.
We don’t expect to find space whales beneath the icy crust of Enceladus, but microbial life may be waiting in those chilly waters.
The Morning Sky
Mars is high in the south as the sun rises. Brighter than the brightest star, Mars is still best observed in the early morning hours. The waning (getting smaller) crescent moon pairs with brilliant Venus in the east on the morning of the 14th.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn, rising around 5 p.m., are high in the south as darkness falls. Saturn is an amazing sight through a telescope. Like Jupiter, you can see some of the moons of Saturn through a small telescope. By far the easiest to spot is Titan, which orbits once around Saturn every 16 days. You can track its progress form night to night.
For faster results, you can observe Io whip around Jupiter every 1.77 days. Mars is creeping in to the evening sky, rising in the east around 10 p.m.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. His new Saturn video can be found on his Starpointe Astronomy YouTube page. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
