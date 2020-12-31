Orion is one of the most easily recognizable constellations in the night sky. The three stars that make up the belt of Orion form a straight line. Below Orion’s belt hangs his sword (or dagger) in what appears to be another straight line of three stars. Sharp eyes and dark skies call this assumption into question, while binoculars shatter the idea.
The middle “star” in the sword of Orion is actually the Orion nebula, also known as M42, a place where new stars are being born. It is the closest massive star forming region to Earth.
The Orion nebula is a fantastic sight in binoculars, and an absolute marvel through a telescope. It lies only about 1,400 light years away, so it appears very bright. It’s also huge by any measure. The nebula is about 24 light years across and would appear about four times as large as the full Moon in our sky if it were bright enough to be seen in total.
There are several terms we can use to describe M42. It is, above all, a stellar nursery. As many as 1,000 newly formed stars are taking shape within the nebula. Imaging of the region has revealed protoplanetary discs in various stages of formation around many of these new stars. A protoplanetary disc is the name we give to young solar systems whose planets have not yet fully formed and settled into stable orbits.
The Orion nebula glows so brightly because of the intense radiation from the massive stars forming in a region within the nebula known as the Trapezium. These hot stars produce prodigious amounts of ultraviolet radiation which is absorbed and re-emitted by the hydrogen gas in the nebula, making M42 an emission nebula. This is similar to the way fluorescent lights work.
These massive stars are forming a bubble around themselves as their light pressure pushes gas and dust outward. The stars in the trapezium will also explode as supernovae in the next few million years, further pushing the material in the nebula apart.
Additionally, the solar wind produced by other stars in the nebula, in combination with gravitational interactions between stars, create intricate and fascinating patterns in the nebula.
Eventually, the dust and gas will be blown out of the nebula and all of the stars will move apart from each other. The nebula will then become an open cluster, similar to the Pleiades.
The Morning Sky
Venus continues to move toward the sun from our perspective and sinks lower in the east every morning, rising around 6:30 a.m. Its lead on the sun has dwindled to less that an hour and a half, but you can still spot our sister planet for a while longer. Look for the twins of Gemini, Castor and Pollux, about midway up the western sky before dawn.
The Evening Sky
I hope you all have been watching Saturn and Jupiter over the last couple of weeks. If you have, you know that they’re setting earlier with each passing day. Mars is still high and bright as night falls, its unmistakable reddish hue separating it from all other celestial objects. Rising in the east after sunset you’ll see the large constellation Orion.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
