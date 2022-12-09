The solar system can be broken down into three categories — the sun, Jupiter, and everything else. The sun is 1,000 times more massive than Jupiter, and Jupiter is two and a half times more massive than all of the other planets combined.
Jupiter influences the path of asteroids, comets and other planets. It also has a large collection of moons. Of the 79 moons orbiting Jupiter, the four largest — Europa, Ganymede, Callisto and Io — are of the most interest to humanity.
These four satellites of Jupiter are known as the Galilean moons, and because of the power of Jupiter’s gravity, one of them is getting a visitor from Earth at the end of this decade.
NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in 2024 and will arrive in the Jupiter system in 2030. As its name implies, the mission will study Europa, an icy moon that has intrigued scientists since the first robotic explorers began to probe the outer solar system. It is a place where we think conditions exist that can support life.
"Life finds a way." This popular movie quote certainly sums up life on Earth. Anywhere life can exist, it does. From the deepest trenches in the oceans to environments where the temperature exceeds that of boiling water, life thrives. Deep ocean hydrothermal vents, whose superheated water would kill most marine creatures, are home to rich ecosystems. In fact, many believe that life on Earth arose around these hydrothermal vents.
Jupiter and its moons are far from the sun, about five times farther away than we Earthlings are. At this distance, the Jupiter system only gets about 1/25th as much energy from the sun as we do.
That makes things very cold. On the icy surface of Europa, temperatures range from as high as -210 degrees to as low as -370 degrees. How can life exist in a place like this?
Because of the way in which Europa, Ganymede and Io orbit massive Jupiter, strong gravitational forces act on these three moons. A gravitational effect called tidal heating produces volcanoes on Io and allows for subsurface liquid water oceans on Enceladus and Ganymede.
Current estimates indicate that Europa has more water below its icy crust than all of Earth’s oceans combined. We have strong evidence to suggest that geothermal vents like those found on Earth exist on the ocean floor of Europa.
Can life exist here, half a billion miles from the sun? The Europa Clipper mission will get us closer to an answer to that question.
The Morning Sky
The moon is high in the morning sky, moving toward the east each day. The uncrewed Orion spacecraft, part of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, returned to Earth earlier this week after a trip out past the moon.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter is brighter than any star in the night sky, high in the south after sunset. Quite a bit dimmer, but within reach, are the Galilean moons. Binoculars don’t always show them all, but you can usually see two or three. An astronomy app will tell you the positions of the Galilean moons, so you’ll know what you’re looking at. Mars too is brighter than any star, shining in the eastern sky as darkness falls. Look to the southwest to find yellowish Saturn.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.