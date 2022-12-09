pia21970-opt.jpg

The swirling clouds of Jupiter as seen by the Juno spacecraft. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran)

The solar system can be broken down into three categories — the sun, Jupiter, and everything else. The sun is 1,000 times more massive than Jupiter, and Jupiter is two and a half times more massive than all of the other planets combined.

Jupiter influences the path of asteroids, comets and other planets. It also has a large collection of moons. Of the 79 moons orbiting Jupiter, the four largest — Europa, Ganymede, Callisto and Io — are of the most interest to humanity.

