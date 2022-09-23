This image, made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), shows the red supergiant Betelgeuse — one of the largest stars known. In the millimeter continuum the star is around 1,400 times larger than the sun. The overlaid annotation shows how large the star is compared to the Solar System. Betelgeuse would engulf all four terrestrial planets — Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars — and even the gas giant Jupiter. Only Saturn would be beyond its surface.(Image by ESO/NAOJ/NRAOJ/E. O’Gorman/P. Kervella)
The eastern morning sky is home to three bright reddish orange objects. We’ve been observing the Summer Triangle in the night sky, so I’ve come to think of this trio as the Red Triangle.
The three objects appear similar in both color and brightness, but all three are very different from one another. The brightest of the group is the planet Mars, the only planet we know of that is populated entirely by robots. Mars is also the closest object to us — only 74 million miles away.
As we’ll see, that distance is nothing compared to the space between the stars. The light we see from Mars is sunlight reflected off its surface and thin atmosphere. The planet gets its reddish hue due to iron oxide — rust — on its surface. The Red Triangle will change shape as Mars orbits around the sun, moving a little toward the east every day from our perspective.
The next closest object is Aldebaran. Aldebaran is in the constellation Taurus and is thought of as the eye of the great bull. Look for a bright orange point in a V-shaped formation of stars in the early morning east.
As stars go, Aldebaran is relatively close — only 66 light years away. That’s about 318,226,909 times farther away than Mars. One of our space probes, Pioneer 10, is headed toward Aldebaran. It should get there in about 2 million years.
Aldebaran is a giant compared to the sun, over 40 times larger in diameter. It’s also a lot brighter, shining with the light of 400 suns.
The last point in the Red Triangle is in the constellation Orion. Betelgeuse is considered to be one of the shoulders of the mythical hunter. Betelgeuse is so big, its proper description includes the word “supergiant.”
Betelgeuse is more than 1,400 times larger than the sun. If Betelgeuse sat in the center of our solar system, its surface would extend beyond the orbit of Mars. It’s also incredibly bright, blazing 9,500 times more brightly than the Sun. Betelgeuse is near the end of its life and will explode as a supernova sometime in the next 100,000 years or so.
The Morning Sky
The Red Triangle is easy to spot and cool to ponder as you start your day. Just look to the east before dawn, you should be able to see all three objects even in the most light-polluted areas. Mars is the brightest of the three, followed by Betelgeuse. The brightest star in the sky, Sirius, sits below the triangle, twinkling in the morning twilight.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter is headed toward opposition on Monday, meaning it will be directly opposite the sun from our perspective. This also means that Jupiter rises just as the sun sets. Saturn rises about two hours before Jupiter and is visible in the southeast in the early evening.
Looking for a challenge this week? See how early you can spot the moon as it emerges from the glare of the sun. A clear view to the west as the sun sets may show a sliver of a moon, only 5% illuminated, on Tuesday night. Good luck!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
