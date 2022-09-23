Size comparison: Betelgeuse and the Sun

This image, made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), shows the red supergiant Betelgeuse — one of the largest stars known. In the millimeter continuum the star is around 1,400 times larger than the sun. The overlaid annotation shows how large the star is compared to the Solar System. Betelgeuse would engulf all four terrestrial planets — Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars — and even the gas giant Jupiter. Only Saturn would be beyond its surface.(Image by ESO/NAOJ/NRAOJ/E. O’Gorman/P. Kervella)

The eastern morning sky is home to three bright reddish orange objects. We’ve been observing the Summer Triangle in the night sky, so I’ve come to think of this trio as the Red Triangle.

The three objects appear similar in both color and brightness, but all three are very different from one another. The brightest of the group is the planet Mars, the only planet we know of that is populated entirely by robots. Mars is also the closest object to us — only 74 million miles away.

