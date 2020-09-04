Of all the moons in our solar system, Titan is the most like Earth. It has a thick atmosphere, it has lakes on its surface, it has icy regions, and it rains there.
Unlike Earth, the rain, lakes and ices on the surface of Titan are composed of methane, the main ingredient of natural gas. Temperatures on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn and second largest moon in the solar system, hover around -300 degrees Fahrenheit. Titan is about 1 billion miles from the sun and receives about 1% as much energy from the sun as the Earth does.
Despite these extremes, Titan is a fascinating world. It is the only body other than Earth that we know has standing liquid of any kind on its surface. Below the surface, a liquid water ocean surrounds the planet. The hydrological cycle on Titan mimics that of Earth, and the thick atmosphere and abundant sources of energy mean that it is possible for life to evolve on this frigid world.
The NASA/ESA Cassini-Huygens mission revealed much of what we know about Titan during its amazing mission from 2001-2017. The Cassini spacecraft used radar, spectrometers, and cameras to discover the lakes of Titan and explore their properties.
The composition of the atmosphere and structure of the moon’s interior were also investigated with the same suite of instruments.
The Huygens lander successfully touched down on the surface of Titan on Jan. 14, 2005, the first landing on any moon other than Earth’s moon.
NASA has even more ambitious plans for future exploration of Titan.
The Dragonfly mission is a helicopter scheduled to launch in 2026 on an 8-year journey to the Saturn system. The atmosphere of Titan, four times denser than Earth’s, is the ideal location to deploy a helicopter. Dragonfly will explore the rich organic chemistry of Titan while searching for signs of current or past life.
NASA also is working on a mission concept for a Titan submarine. This proposed mission would explore the depths of Titans methane lakes, some of which are larger than the Great Lakes here on Earth.
The morning sky
Mars is high in the south east in the early morning sky. The red planet continues to brighten and grow bigger as we head toward opposition (when the Earth is in between the Sun and Mars) on Oct. 13. Venus is high in the east before sunrise and is the brightest planet in the sky. Almost exactly halfway between Mars and Venus is the star Aldebaran, the eye of the bull in the constellation Taurus.
The evening sky
Jupiter and Saturn are high in the south as night falls. Jupiter is the brighter of the two, while Saturn is a bit dimmer with a yellow hue. As you observe Saturn, think about the engineering and intelligence required to send a helicopter, a submarine, an orbiter, and a lander to Saturn’s frigid moon Titan, a journey of over 2 billion miles.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Visit his Starpointe Astronomy YouTube channel to see his latest video about Jupiter. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.