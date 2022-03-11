Last week we had a light-hearted take on the serious issue of harmful space radiation. That article sparked curiosity among readers about the rocket that will return humans to the moon — the Space Launch System (SLS).
The SLS is the largest rocket that NASA has ever built. Before it carries humans back to the moon as part of the Artemis program, it will make an uncrewed maiden flight this summer.
The SLS Core Stage is the heart of the vehicle. It stands 212 feet high and is almost 30 feet wide. It weighs 188,000 pounds when empty. When fully fueled with 537,000 gallons (317,000 pound) of liquid hydrogen and 196,000 gallons (1.86 million pound) of liquid oxygen, the core stage weighs in at a whopping 2.4 million pounds.
The rockets powering the core stage are some of the most well tested, reliable and altogether awesome engines ever built. Each core stage will carry four RS-25 engines, the same engines flown on the Space Transportation System, better known to all of us as the Space Shuttle.
When I say the same engines, I mean literally the same engines; 16 RS-25’s left over from the Shuttle program will allow for four launches of the SLS before newly manufactured RS-25’s begin to be used. Each RS-25 can produce half a million pounds of thrust, and all four will combine to burn through the Core Stage’s 733,000 gallons of fuel in about eight minutes.
Incredibly, that’s not enough to get the rocket off the ground. The additional power needed is supplied by solid rocket boosters, another solution supplied by the Space Shuttle program. Four of the five segments that make up each booster were flown on Space Shuttle missions. The boosters would detach from the Shuttle two minutes after liftoff and parachute into the ocean where they would be recovered by two special NASA recovery ships.
Unlike the Space Shuttle, SLS will not reuse either the boosters or the glorious RS-25 engines. The four RS-25’s that will be expended on the Artemis-1 mission powered a total of 21 Space Shuttle missions.
The SLS hardware has been well tested, with the RS-25’s logging over 1 million seconds of total ground test and firing time. Artemis-1 will be the first time all the components of the SLS are used together, allowing NASA to gather data about the performance of the vehicle as a whole.
The Morning Sky
The planetary party continues in the pre-dawn east with Venus, shining brighter than any star, leading the way. To the lower right of Venus is Mars, dim and red in comparison. Saturn is slowly making its return to view, rising only 70 minutes before the sun.
The Evening Sky
The moon, our binocular target this week, was at first quarter on Thursday night. Observing the Moon going through its phases night after night is rewarding when seen with the naked eye, but observations take on more depth when optical aid is employed. As the Moon changes phase, the angle at which the Sun strikes its surface changes, revealing the height of mountains and depth of craters.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on March 12 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and moon presentation. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
