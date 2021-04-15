NASA celebrates a huge milestone this week. On April 12, 1981, the Space Shuttle Columbia lifted off from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Forty years later, the shuttle era is viewed as a mixed bag of triumph and tragedy.
I remember the moment when I heard about the loss of the Challenger orbiter and crew. I was in gym class, and the callous comments made by my classmates 35 years ago haunt me to this day.
I also remember the moment in 2003 when a friend called to tell me about the loss of Columbia and crew. Those dark days are reminders of the difficulty of space travel and the bravery of those who choose to risk their lives in pursuit of scientific discovery.
Those losses must never be forgotten.
During 30 years of operations, the Space Shuttle program left a legacy of amazing accomplishments that lives on today. It was the first reusable spacecraft, and the first to land on runways. Discovery spent a total of one year in space and holds the record for most flights with 39.
Altogether, the five orbiters of the shuttle fleet travelled nearly half a billion miles during their combined 1,334 days in space over 133 successful launches.
The five Space Shuttle Orbiters — Columbia, Challenger, Atlantis, Endeavor and Discovery — were the most complicated machines ever constructed. The prelaunch weight of the shuttle stack (which included an orbiter, two solid rocket boosters, and an external fuel tank) exceeded 4.5 million pounds. 355 people from 16 different countries rode on the space shuttles, with many of them flying multiple times.
Shuttle astronauts constructed the vast majority of the International Space Station, spending 234 days at the ISS between 1998 and 2011. Discovery launched the Hubble Space Telescope and subsequent missions serviced the legendary telescope on five occasions.
Shuttles also launched the Chandra X-Ray Telescope, Compton Gamma Ray Observatory, interplanetary probes to Jupiter (Galileo) and Venus (Magellan), Earth and Sun observing satellites, the critical TDRS satellites, and many more.
The shuttles also served as a platform for scientific research and micro gravity experimentation. These amazing machines gave us unmatched versatility for exploration and are symbols of human ingenuity.
The Morning Sky
Saturn and Jupiter are up in the east well before the sun in the constellation Capricornus, the goat. There are actually four planets rising in the early morning sky, with dim and distant dwarf planet Pluto leading the way while Neptune rises last.
All four form a straight line in the morning sky, but a three-dimensional perspective reveals that none of these planets are physically close to each other. Bright Jupiter is 819 million kilometers from us, Saturn lies at a distance of 1.5 billion km, Neptune is 4.6 billion km away, and Pluto is over 5 billion km distant.
The Evening Sky
The crescent moon sits below Mars in the western sky on Friday night and above Mars on Saturday. The bright star Spica, in Virgo, heralds the return of galaxy season and the approach of summer. The Virgo Supercluster, a massive concentration of matter, contains over 100 galaxies — including our own Milky Way. Many of these galaxies are visible in amateur telescopes.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on April 17 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
