A powerful solar storm on March 23 produced a dazzling light show that could be seen as far south as New Mexico.
The aurora borealis (northern lights) and their southern counterpart, the aurora australis, serve as a reminder of the beauty of the universe and how lucky we are to live on the miracle planet.
The sun sends out a constant stream of charged particles known as the solar wind. This wind, constantly bombards Earth with particles traveling as fast as 45 million miles per hour. If these particles were not deflected before they hit us, life on Earth would not exist. Luckily, Earth has a deflector shield.
Earth’s magnetic field is produced deep within the nickel-iron core of our planet. Convection forces in the molten outer core coupled with the Earth’s rotation generate electric currents which give rise to our magnetic field. While massive, this field is very weak — hundreds of times weaker than a refrigerator magnet.
Despite this weakness, it gets the job done. Our magnetic field deflects solar wind particles away from Earth or toward the poles. If these particles passed freely to the surface, they would damage living tissue, leading to cancer and death.
Incredibly, this is the least of our worries when it comes to the solar wind. If we had no magnetic field, the solar wind would strip the atmosphere from Earth, leaving an airless, uninhabitable world. We believe this is why Mars has only a very thin atmosphere today.
Evidence suggests that Mars once had a global magnetic field like Earth, but that this field shut down in the distant past. Measurements from NASA’s MAVEN mission at Mars indicate that the Martian atmosphere is being stripped away at the rate of ¼ pound per second.
When this study originally came out, mission scientists joked that Mars was losing a cheeseburger’s worth of atmosphere every second. Taken over 4.5 billion years, that’s a lot of cheeseburgers!
Instead of having our atmosphere stripped away, we are treated to dazzling curtains of light that fill the sky. The solar wind generally doesn’t cause auroral displays, but the sun occasionally has eruptive events on its surface called coronal mass ejections (CME’s). These CME’s release a tremendous amount of material and energy. The average CME sends about 3,500,000,000,000 pounds of matter hurtling into space! If some of this material ends up striking Earth, we see aurora.
The colors in an auroral display are caused by the interaction of particles from the sun and particles in Earth’s atmosphere. Green aurora are produced when the solar wind strikes oxygen molecules, while red displays result from the interplay of the solar wind and nitrogen in Earth’s atmosphere.
Did anyone catch the aurora?
The Morning Sky
Saturn rises about an hour and a half before the sun this week. Look low in the east before dawn to spot the ringed planet.
The Evening Sky
Look very low in the west as darkness falls to spot the smallest planet, Mercury. Venus continues to dazzle high in the west after sunset. Think of cheeseburgers as you observe red Mars, high in the south in the early evening.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
