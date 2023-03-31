Aurora borealis.jpeg

The aurora borealis, as seen from the International Space Station. (Image by ESA/NASA)

 Picasa

A powerful solar storm on March 23 produced a dazzling light show that could be seen as far south as New Mexico.

The aurora borealis (northern lights) and their southern counterpart, the aurora australis, serve as a reminder of the beauty of the universe and how lucky we are to live on the miracle planet.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription