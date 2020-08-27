Last week we talked about liquid water oceans elsewhere in the solar system. It seems that water is everywhere.
Everywhere except Io.
Io is one of the four big moons of Jupiter. We call these four moons the Galilean moons in honor of their discoverer, Galileo. Jupiter has 79 moons in total. Io is the fourth largest moon in the solar system and is just slightly bigger than our moon. It has the lowest abundance of water of any object in the solar system. Instead of an ocean of water, Io has a subsurface ocean of magma.
Io is the most geologically and volcanically active body we know of. There are over 400 active volcanoes on Io. This extreme level of volcanic activity does not have the same cause as volcanism on Earth.
The Earth is still cooling from its formation, and additional heat is produced by the decay of radioactive elements in its core. Io is heated due to tidal interactions with Jupiter and the other three Galilean moons. Here on Earth, we’re familiar with tides caused by the sun and moon, where the height of water can change by more than 50 feet, and the height of the land can vary by a foot or more.
On Io, tidal forces from Jupiter and its moons can change the height of the solid surface of Io by more than 300 feet! Io, like our moon, is tidally locked to Jupiter, meaning that the same side of Io always faces Jupiter.
It also orbits Jupiter in less than two days. All that flexing and squeezing results in a lot of heat being generated and a lot of volcanic eruptions. The volcanic events spew material hundreds of miles above the surface of Io.
Voyager 1, in 1979, was the first spacecraft to observe a volcanic eruption on Io. Since then, several other spacecraft and even Earth-based telescopes have spotted volcanic activity on this hellish world.
Io is not the only other world that has volcanoes. Venus has more than 1,600 volcanoes, though most if not all are extinct. Olympus Mons on Mars is a volcano the size of Arizona and may have erupted as recently as a few million years ago.
The morning sky
Mars is high in the south in the early morning hours and is now brighter than the brightest star in the sky, Sirius. Sirius is not visible in the night sky at this time of year ,but is significant for another reason. Sirius is in the constellation of Canis Major, the big dog, and is known as the “dog star.”
The phrase “the dog days of summer” stems from the mistaken belief that Sirius added its heat to that of the Sun, resulting in higher temperatures. Brighter than both Mars and Sirius is Venus, blazing in the east before dawn.
The evening sky
Jupiter and Saturn remain as the main attractions in the night sky. Any telescope or even a pair of binoculars will reveal at least a few of Jupiter’s moons, including Io. Use an astronomy app or online star chart to help you determine which point of light around Jupiter is Io, and then try to imagine how many volcanoes are erupting on this distant moon.
Closer to home, the moon will pair with Jupiter on the evening of the Aug. 28, and with Saturn on the evening of the Aug. 29.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
