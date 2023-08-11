081223_AstronomyColumn_submitted.jpeg

A crescent view of Uranus from Voyager 2 in 1986. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech)

It seems like they’ve always been there. Two intrepid explorers, the twin Voyager spacecraft, have been hurtling through and out of the solar system for almost 50 years now.

Launched in 1977, the Voyagers embarked on a grand tour of the solar system that had no precedent in human history. They each carry a golden record, and now it seems they are entering their golden years.

