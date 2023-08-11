It seems like they’ve always been there. Two intrepid explorers, the twin Voyager spacecraft, have been hurtling through and out of the solar system for almost 50 years now.
Launched in 1977, the Voyagers embarked on a grand tour of the solar system that had no precedent in human history. They each carry a golden record, and now it seems they are entering their golden years.
Voyager 2 is more than 12 billion miles from Earth. It takes light, or any electromagnetic radiation, more than 18 hours to travel from Earth to Voyager 2. To send a signal this far, we use giant radio dishes located around the world in Australia, Spain and California.
The dishes are the main components of the Deep Space Network (DSN), the communications system NASA uses to talk to spacecrafts. Radio signals are beamed millions to billions of miles through space, allowing us to receive data and photos, and to send commands to our various robots exploring the solar system.
You can see what spacecraft the DSN is communicating with at any time by searching for “DSN now” online. As I write this article, the No. 63 antenna in Madrid is in contact with Voyager 1.
This communication network only works if the signals between Earth and the spacecraft are aligned. On July 21, NASA sent Voyager 2 a command that inadvertently caused the spacecraft’s communication antenna to point two degrees away from Earth, resulting in a loss of communication with the spacecraft.
Luckily, NASA was able to reestablish communication with Voyager 2 on Aug. 4. The 18½-hour light travel time between Earth and Voyager made for a nail-biting 37 hours as mission controllers waited for a return signal from the spacecraft. The signal received indicates the spacecraft is functioning normally.
The Voyagers are not designed to last forever, and regardless of glitches and communication problems, the Voyagers will cease returning science data in less than 10 years. The aging robotic explorers are powered by a device known as a radioisotope thermoelectric generator, or RTG for short.
It uses heat given off from the radioactive decay of plutonium to keep spacecraft electronics warm in the frigid vacuum of space and to generate electricity to power the science and navigation instruments on the Voyagers.
The amount of power generated by this system decreases over time as the nuclear fuel source is depleted. NASA has done their best to manage that diminishing power supply, recently announcing a new power management scheme designed to keep the twin spacecraft operational until 2030.
Even after contact is lost and all science instruments are shut down, the Voyagers will continue their lonely journey through interstellar space for billions of years.
The Morning Sky
The thin crescent moon is low on the eastern horizon on Saturday and Sunday morning. Look to the upper right of the moon to find bright Jupiter, now rising just after midnight. Saturn appears a ruddy yellow high in the southwest before dawn.
The Evening Sky
A cooperative moon means the Perseid meteor showers are worth checking out this year. Any night over the next month will produce meteors, but the peak of the shower will come on the mostly moonless nights of the coming week. Grab a lawn chair and a friend and just look up.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.