What a year.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which launched on Christmas Day 2021, started returning science data in July 2022. JWST is exceeding expectations and producing amazing images at an incredible pace.
With the rate at which images are being produced, I could change the name of this column to “Webb this Week” and report only on the findings of the JWST. The infrared space telescope, over 30 years in the making, should continue to produce data for many years to come.
We also saw the successful launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. Artemis 1 is the first in a series of missions that will lead to a sustained human presence on the Moon. The return of humankind to the surface of the Moon took another small step toward reality when the Orion capsule, the spacecraft that will ferry humans to the Moon, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
The Orion capsule travelled a total of 1.3 million miles as it circled the moon twice before returning to Earth.
As exciting as those two missions are, the most thrilling mission of the year was undoubtedly DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test. Those of you who haven’t seen it, make a new year’s resolution to watch the video from the DART spacecraft as it slammed into asteroid Dimorphos.
The impact of the spacecraft changed the orbit of the target asteroid and provided valuable data. One day, we may discover an asteroid that threatens our planet. Data provided by the DART mission will inform efforts to save us from such a threat.
Those highlights say nothing of the returns we continue to enjoy from existing missions. We’re driving and flying on Mars, living and working in space on the International Space Station, orbiting Jupiter, soaring through interstellar space and breaking speed records as we study the sun.
2022 also saw the end of two unique missions.
SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, took its last flight in late September of this year. Regular readers of this column may recall that SOFIA was a telescope mounted inside a 747.
The mission, a joint effort of NASA and the German Space Agency, was rendered obsolete with the launch of the JWST. This decommissioned telescope and airplane, a marvel of engineering, will soon be on display at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
Dust is the enemy of our robots on Mars. The latest victim to fall prey to this rusty scourge is NASA’s InSight lander. The solar powered lander studied the Martian interior for four years, detecting 1,319 marsquakes over that time.
The Morning Sky
The Big Dipper is very high in the northern morning sky. It’s handle, which appears to extend from an upside-down bowl, points to the bright orange star Arcturus.
The Evening Sky
Get out and see those planets! Mercury gets closer to the sun every day, but Venus should be visible low in the west after sunset. Saturn, Jupiter and Mars are all easy to see. Saturn is in the west as night falls, Jupiter shines like a beacon in the southwest, and red Mars is high in the east.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.