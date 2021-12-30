It has been an amazing year for science and space exploration, and I think we saved the best for last.
The inspiring launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Christmas morning capped decades of planning and hard work. The telescope still has a long commissioning phase ahead, and the next month will be an anxious one as JWST travels to a point 1,000,000 miles from Earth.
Once fully operational, JWST will allow us to see the earliest galaxies in the universe, study the atmospheres of exoplanets, and observe objects in our own solar system. JWST’s gold-plated 6.5-meter beryllium mirror will provide views we’ve never seen before with more than seven times the light gathering power of the Hubble Space Telescope.
In all, over 130 successful launches took place in 2021. The country leading the charge to space? China, with 51 successful launches. Among other accomplishments, China placed a new space station in orbit and has already sent several crews to the fledgling outpost. Their Tianwen-1 spacecraft entered orbit around Mars in February and the Zhurong rover began to study the Martian surface in May.
China wasn’t alone at Mars this year. The United Arab Emirates’ Hope orbiter arrived at the red planet in February. Hope is a climate orbiter sent to study the weather patterns and tenuous atmosphere of Mars.
Also arriving at Mars in February was NASA’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter. The video of Perseverance landing on Mars is incredible and not to be missed. On the surface, Perseverance collected its first samples of Mars for transport back to Earth and made usable oxygen out of the carbon-dioxide dominated Martian atmosphere.
Ingenuity, the first powered craft to fly on another world, took to the Martian skies and has spent more than 30 minutes aloft on 17 flights so far.
In total, there are currently eight orbiting spacecraft, three rovers, two landers, and one helicopter at Mars. Mars is the only planet we know of that is populated solely by robots.
In October, NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft on a 12-year mission to study eight different asteroids around the solar system. Data from these asteroids will help shed light on the formation and early days of the solar system.
NASA also launched DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, on the first ever planetary defense mission. DART will collide with Dimorphos, a small asteroid orbiting a larger asteroid called Didymos, in late 2022. Analysis of the impact will help us to understand the most effective ways to deal with asteroids that may collide with Earth.
From the beginning of the universe to our future survival as a species, this year’s new missions to space cover diverse areas of investigation and promise years of exciting discoveries and scientific advancements.
The Morning Sky
The moonless early morning of Jan. 3 is the best time to catch the Quadrantid meteor shower. Look for Mars low on the eastern horizon shortly before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
Venus is speeding out of the night sky and toward conjunction with the sun. Mercury appears above Venus in the southwestern sky this week, with Saturn and Jupiter also visible in the southwest.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Jan. 8 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and presentation about the Hubble Space Telescope. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
