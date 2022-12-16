The final mission of the Apollo era, Apollo 17, landed on the moon on Dec. 11, 1972. 50 years to the day later, the Artemis 1 mission came to an end with the gentle splashdown of the Orion spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California on Dec. 11, 2022.
After launching from Kennedy Space Center atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Nov. 16, the uncrewed Orion capsule travelled a total of 1.4 million miles as it flew to the moon and back.
At one point, it was more than 250,000 miles from Earth, farther than any human-rated spacecraft has ever gone. Orion flew past the moon twice during its mission, coming within 80 miles of the lunar surface at its closest approach.
Three mannequins stood in for a human crew on this inaugural flight of NASA’s Artemis program. The creepy simulants — named Moonikin Campos, Helga, and Zohar — collected valuable data about the environment future astronauts will face, as well as testing the effectiveness of hazard mitigation measures.
Returning to Earth and landing safely after a trip to space was the final test for Orion, and it passed with flying colors. Orion came screaming back to Earth travelling at 25,000 miles per hour, where it skipped off the atmosphere like a stone on a pond. This “skip entry” technique, which allowed Orion to target its landing site more precisely, has never been employed in human spaceflight.
After the skip, Orion descended again, using the Earth’s atmosphere to slow to just a few hundred miles per hour. Frictional forces convert the spacecraft’s energy of motion into heat and light, causing it to slow down. Orion needed to shed an amount of energy equal to about 23 tons of TNT as it fell through the atmosphere.
Orion’s heat shield, designed to protect astronauts and dissipate energy quickly, reached temperatures as high as 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit — half as hot as the surface of the sun.
Three sets of parachutes were deployed in sequence to slow the craft the rest of the way, and 20 minutes after hitting the top of the atmosphere, Orion gently drifted into the Pacific Ocean on parachutes.
NASA’s Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon in the next few years through a series of increasingly complex missions. The success of Artemis 1 bodes well for the future of human space exploration, and we can now turn our attention to Artemis 2, which will carry a human crew on a lunar flyby mission.
The Morning Sky
The moon will move toward the east a little more each morning, becoming thinner as it does. Can you spot the upward facing horns of the slender crescent moon low in the southeast on Tuesday morning before sunrise?
The Evening Sky
The winter solstice on Wednesday means the longest night of the year for stargazers. We’re lucky that there’s so much to see! Mars is brighter than any star as it rises in the east just as the Sun sets. Even brighter than Mars is Jupiter, shining in the south as night falls. To the lower right of Jupiter lies Saturn, looking yellowish and dim compared to Jupiter.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
