121722_Earth-Moon system_submitted.jpg

The Earth-Moon system, imaged by the Orion spacecraft on Nov. 28 when it was over 250,000 miles away from Earth. (Image by NASA)

The final mission of the Apollo era, Apollo 17, landed on the moon on Dec. 11, 1972. 50 years to the day later, the Artemis 1 mission came to an end with the gentle splashdown of the Orion spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California on Dec. 11, 2022.

After launching from Kennedy Space Center atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Nov. 16, the uncrewed Orion capsule travelled a total of 1.4 million miles as it flew to the moon and back.

