This year promises to be an exciting year for lunar exploration. More than 10 missions are planned to our nearest celestial neighbor this year, including a satellite built right here in Kentucky.
Lunar IceCube, developed and built by Morehead State University and partners, is one of 10 CubeSats set to launch on the Artemis-1 mission. CubeSats are small satellites made of single or multiple cubes measuring 10 centimeters on each side. Lunar IceCube, which measures 10 centimeters by 20 centimeters by 30 centimeters and weighs only 30 pounds, will study the distribution of water on the lunar surface.
Set to launch no earlier than Feb. 12, Artemis-1 is part of the planned return of humans to the Moon by NASA. Artemis-1 will be an uncrewed test of the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle. The SLS is NASA’s newest heavy-lift launch rocket, expected to be the primary launch vehicle for future NASA deep space and lunar missions.
The moon endured a long and lonely period from 1976 to 1990 when no lunar missions were launched by any space agency. The first spacecraft to ever visit the moon was the Soviet Luna 1 mission in 1959 and the last Soviet/Russian mission to the moon, Luna 24, Launched in 1976. The Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) plans to launch the Luna 25 lander, a continuation of the Luna program begun by the Soviet Union, to investigate the south polar region of the moon in July.
In addition to efforts from NASA and Roscosmos, several other nations are planning moon missions for 2022. The Italian Space Agency has one CubeSat riding on board the Artemis-1 mission while the Japanese Aerospace Exploration agency (JAXA) will have two.
JAXA is also sending an independent mission to demonstrate precision landing on the Moon. This mission, the Smart Lander for Investigating the moon, will also deploy a joint NASA/JAXA X-ray satellite into low-Earth orbit. The Indian Space Research Organization will launch Chandrayaan 3, a mission that consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover. Their previous mission, Chandrayaan 2, remains in orbit around the moon.
The United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and several private companies, also plan lunar launches in 2022. All in all, the moon is going to be a busy place this year!
The Morning Sky
Mars is slowly creeping into view in the early morning eastern sky, rising a little before 6 a.m. Don’t expect Mars to return to the evening sky anytime soon; it won’t reach opposition, the point in its orbit where it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, until early December.
The Evening Sky
The planetary lineup in the southwest after nightfall has lost a member. Venus is nearing the sun from our point of view and is no longer visible. Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and the moon trace out a straight line in the southwest this weekend. Orion, the most popular and easily recognizable winter constellation, is visible all night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Jan. 8 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and presentation about the Hubble Space Telescope. See the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
