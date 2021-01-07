It’s time for another reader question. Bob is curious about the growth of the satellite population in Earth orbit and what effect that will have on astronomy.
SpaceX has done amazing things for space exploration. Their innovative reusable rockets and Dragon cargo and crew vehicles have provided reliable transport to the ISS and have ferried various satellites to orbit.
While NASA is one of the main customers of SpaceX, another company has used the launch capabilities of SpaceX even more. Starlink, a division of SpaceX, promises affordable high-speed internet service across the globe using a constellation of satellites.
While high-speed internet is severely lacking in certain areas of the world —including my home in rural Kentucky — and nearly 3 billion people are without internet access, the cost associated with such breakthrough technology goes far beyond a monthly fee.
Currently, there are just shy of 3,000 satellites in Earth's orbit. In 2020 alone, SpaceX launched 955 Starlink satellites. 955 is a lot, nearly a third of all satellites, but Starlink hopes to launch as many as 42,000 in the next decade.
SpaceX isn’t alone. Amazon, hoping for a share off the trillion-dollar telecommunications market, has received FCC approval for their own constellation of around 3,000 satellites. Another rival company, OneWeb, declared bankruptcy last year after launching only 74 of a planned 650 satellites.
There are several issues associated with these satellite constellations. Those of you who observe the night sky from a moderately dark location have no doubt seen satellites on many occasions. I see satellites every time I observe — sometimes they fly right though the view in my eyepiece. I cannot imagine what the sky would look like with 45,000 satellites in it. There are only about 5,000 stars visible to the naked eye. Imagine a sky with 10 times that many satellites in it.
A satellite-filled sky would also severely hamper professional astronomers. The search for potentially hazardous objects (detailed in a previous column) would become much more difficult, as would any sky survey. Imaging by professionals and amateurs would become more complex and time consuming.
It’s possible that crowded orbits would lead to satellite collisions, potentially producing enough orbital debris to effectively trap humanity on Earth. We call this possibility the Kessler Syndrome.
SpaceX has taken steps to mitigate the effect of their satellite constellation, launching so-called “darksats” whose low reflectivity makes them far less visible. Will these mitigation efforts be enough?
The Morning Sky
Venus is now very low in the eastern morning sky, rising less than an hour and a half before the sun. The waning (getting smaller) moon is very close to Venus on the Jan. 11.
The Evening Sky
Have you spotted Orion yet? The popular constellation rises about four minutes earlier every day. Look toward the south east after sunset. Rising after Orion is the constellation Canis Major, home to Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. Mars is high in the south as the evening begins. Compare the red of Mars to Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus the bull, and to Betelgeuse, the star that marks the right shoulder of Orion.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Jan. 9 and 23 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
