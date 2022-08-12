The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been a monumental success. The gorgeous visuals on display in images captured by the telescope are in wavelengths of light we humans cannot see, so are these images real?
The electromagnetic (EM) spectrum is the range of wavelengths at which EM radiation, or light, is produced. What humans perceive as visible light is only a tiny slice of the EM spectrum. Our telescopes have observed the universe in a large portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays and everything in between. These observations have been crucial to our understanding of the universe, revealing truths that we would never have discovered otherwise. The fact that we are technologically and scientifically sophisticated enough to use our instruments to perceive a world beyond our senses should make us all feel proud of our species.
To make use of the data obtained in invisible wavelengths, we substitute one color of light for another in images. We call images where we substitute one wavelength for another “false color” — a misleading term. True, the color of the image does not match the color of the source, but there is nothing false about the image itself.
Try this at home: Take the remote control for your TV and look at the part you point at the TV. Press some buttons and note what you see. Now open the photo app on your smartphone and repeat the experiment as you watch through the photo preview screen. Chances are, you’ll see a new flash of light in a different color than you saw before. This is also a false color image, and it is most likely also an infrared signal.
JWST’s recent image of the Cartwheel Galaxy reveals features and structures that are hidden in visible light. Different colors are used to represent the infrared light that JWST observes. Data from JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) is represented in this image using blue, orange and yellow. The red in the image represent data from JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).
Looking at the Cartwheel Galaxy with MIRI and NIRCam allows us to see new star birth and young stars in the outer ring that were previously obscured by dust. Observing in infrared also reveals new details regarding the galaxy’s structure. Both the inner and outer rings of this galaxy were formed as the result of a high-speed collision with a smaller galaxy about 400 million years ago. The smaller galaxy is not visible in this image.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter is high in the southern morning sky before dawn. A pair of binoculars will show some of the moons of this giant planet. Check back every morning and see how the moons change position as they orbit Jupiter. Look for reddish Mars in the predawn east and yellowish Saturn low in the west. Brilliant Venus rises in the east just before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, but the full Moon will wash out all but the brightest fireballs. The Moon and Jupiter rise together on Sunday night around 10:30. Saturn rises in the east at about the same time the Sun sets in the west.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
