The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been a monumental success. The gorgeous visuals on display in images captured by the telescope are in wavelengths of light we humans cannot see, so are these images real?

The electromagnetic (EM) spectrum is the range of wavelengths at which EM radiation, or light, is produced. What humans perceive as visible light is only a tiny slice of the EM spectrum. Our telescopes have observed the universe in a large portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays and everything in between. These observations have been crucial to our understanding of the universe, revealing truths that we would never have discovered otherwise. The fact that we are technologically and scientifically sophisticated enough to use our instruments to perceive a world beyond our senses should make us all feel proud of our species.

Bluegrass Skies: Cartwheel galaxy

The Cartwheel galaxy is shown as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)

