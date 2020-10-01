Linda of Shelbyville wrote in to ask about a star she observed low in the west that “…sparkles, and flashes red, green, and yellow when you look at it through binoculars. My husband says it looks like a disco ball. Would you have any idea what this star could be?”
The star she and her husband observed is called Arcturus in the constellation Boötes. You can find orange Arcturus by following the curve of the handle of the Big Dipper across the sky as you “arc to Arcturus.”
All stars sparkle, not just Arcturus. A good rule of thumb is that stars twinkle but planets don’t. Why is that?
Stars are extremely far away. The light from the closest star takes four years to reach our eyes. Another way to say this is that the star, Proxima Centauri, is four light years away. To put light years in more familiar terms, a light year is about 6 trillion miles. That’s an incomprehensible distance.
The stars we can see can be hundreds or thousands of light years away. It is also worth noting that all the individual stars we can see are within our galaxy. The nearest galaxy to us, Andromeda, is 2 million light years away.
Because stars are so far away, we see them as points of light. The weak light from distant stars is diffracted and scattered as it passes through our atmosphere. This is called astronomical scintillation and is due to atmospheric instability. The effect is more pronounced the closer a star gets to the horizon.
When a star or other astronomical object is low in the sky, the light from that object has to go through a lot more atmosphere than if the object was directly overhead. As a result, stars near the horizon twinkle quite a bit.
The brightest star in our night sky is Sirius, now visible in the early morning south east. With the naked eye, Sirius can be seen to cycle through colors and twinkle when it is near the horizon. Optical aid reveals Sirius as a whirling kaleidoscope of colors.
The planets do not twinkle because they are not point sources. Planets are much closer than stars. The have much larger apparent surface areas and appear as disks with diameters that vary as the planet moves closer or farther away from us.
The light from planets is scattered too, but the sum of all of the light from a planet appears stable to the naked eye. Still, even the moon, the closest celestial object, appears as if it were underwater at high telescopic magnification due to astronomical scintillation.
The Morning Sky
Venus awaits you in the early morning eastern sky. Venus is about as far away from us as the sun is right now, 93 million miles, but it still shines brighter than any other planet. Venus will have a close conjunction with the bright star Regulus on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are bright and easy to spot in the southern sky as night falls. Dim Pluto, invisible to the naked eye, sits in between the two gas giants. Mars rises around 8 p.m. and is nearing opposition in early October. Mars is very bright — brighter than Jupiter — and is worth staying up late to observe. Mars and the Moon are very close to each other on the night of Oct. 2.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
